JASON SHERLOCK’S role as a Dublin senior football selector is cloaked in mystery following a report that he will not be part of the Sky Blues’ history-chasing Drive for Five.

Jason Sherlock's Dublin future up in the air as Diarmuid Connolly linked with surprise return

A spokesperson for Jim Gavin’s management team could not be contacted for comment earlier today, nor could county board chairman Seán Shanley.

This follows a report in today’s Irish Mirror claiming Sherlock is gone from the camp. The same report talked up the possibility of an inter-county comeback for Diarmuid Connolly after he resumed training with his club, St Vincent’s.

Sherlock initially joined Gavin’s backroom team as a forwards coach in 2015 – the start of the team’s All-Ireland four-in-a-row odyssey – and became a selector two seasons later.

However, his role as team 'runner' has been filled by Paul Clarke at the start of this current Allianz League campaign.

The match programmes for Dublin’s away defeat to Monaghan and home victory over Galway made no reference to Gavin’s team of selectors, although this is not a unique scenario for the current regime.

Moreover, long-time selector Declan Darcy was not involved for the initial stages of last year’s league campaign but duly returned.

Meanwhile, the inter-county future of Connolly is bound to generate more questions for Gavin’s after tomorrow night’s Division One showdown with Kerry in Tralee.

The five-time All-Ireland winner, 31, hasn’t featured for Dublin since coming on as a sub against Mayo in Castlebar last February. That cameo was his only appearance of 2018 and he left the panel soon afterwards.

Asked about Connolly’s status in Clones 12 days ago, Gavin said: "It’s like any player who volunteers their time for playing inter-county football. Those choices that they make are purely those choices and, if players want to come back, we’ll be delighted to have them."

Asked if this meant he didn't want to come back, the Dubs boss countered: "No, that’s not what I said."

Online Editors