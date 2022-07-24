Jason Sherlock targeted by Monaghan in search to succeed Banty as boss

Jason Sherlock is being lined up to become the next Monaghan football manager.

The former Dublin player and coach is believed to be the chief target that Monaghan GAA have set in their search to replace Seamus McEnaney who stepped down earlier in the month after three years in charge.

There have been some local expressions of interest but Sherlock, who was a coach to Jim Gavin during the five-in-a-row years, 2015 to 2019, with responsibility for the forwards, is understood to be at the head of the list and, if he is agreeable, as Monaghan hope he is, he could be installed sometime this week.

Sherlock played for Dublin between 1995, when he won an All-Ireland medal, and 2009. He has also been Dublin minor manager for a spell and was thought to be innovative in his approach to coaching some of the greatest forwards the game.

Ulster counties have seen an influx of coaches from different provinces in recent seasons, Kieran Donaghy to Armagh and Donie Buckley to Monaghan among them.

In the past Meath's Colm Coyle has managed Monaghan but they have generally kept it within the county or province.