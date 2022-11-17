Jason Sherlock joins Westmeath backroom team as performance coach

Incoming Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan has confirmed his backroom team for the new season which sees Dublin’s Jason Sherlock come on board as a ‘performance coach’.

The highly-rated Sherlock was an integral part of Jim Gavin’s Dublin management set-up as they secured a record-breaking five All-Ireland titles in a row and his acquisition represents something of a coup for Westmeath.

Earlier this year Sherlock was strongly linked with the vacancy in Monaghan before the Farney men eventually settled on Vinny Corey. And now the 1995 All-Ireland winner will be part of Dolan’s set up. John Keane, Cathal Mullin and Mick Dillon have been confirmed as Westmeath selectors.

Dolan succeeded Jack Cooney as Westmeath manager. He stepped down after taking a full time role as Croke Park’s National Player Development Lead. Cooney held the position for four years and guided them to Tailteann Cup success in 2022, which guarantees them Sam Maguire Cup football next year. They will compete in division three of the league.

Meanwhile, Derry club Slaughtneil are reportedly close to naming former Tyrone manager and current Louth supremo Mickey Harte as their new boss.

Slaughtneil have lost the last two Derry finals to Glen, having previously picked up five crowns between 2014 and 2020.