Jason Sherlock admits that he ‘explored’ the idea of managing Monaghan

Jason Sherlock insists he won’t be re-entering the race for the vacant Monaghan manager’s job, admitting he did “explore” the prospect of taking over before pulling out.

Reports last month suggested Sherlock was close to being appointed successor to Séamus McEnaney and had assembled a backroom team, which included former Dublin player Kevin Nolan.

Speaking yesterday, however, Sherlock revealed that he “explored about getting involved” adding, “it wasn’t working out for me and that is as far as I’ve gone in the process. I hope it works out for the players and also the supporters and officials.”

The 1995 All-Ireland winner has not been involved with a Gaelic football since helping to steer Dublin to five All-Ireland titles in a row between 2015 and ’19, although he stressed he was not necessarily looking to make the step into management.

“I have a big interest in GAA, I have not been involved since I finished up with Dublin in 2019 so I am always going to be open to explore getting involved in certain capacities. So from my perspective, it is not necessarily having the ambition to be a manager or to be with a county, it is just being courteous as to where I might add value.”

Sherlock also predicted that Declan Darcy, with whom he worked closely in the Dublin setup, would succeed in his new role with Leinster rugby.

Calling it “a very shrewd move” for Leinster, Sherlock added: “The one thing Declan won’t be when he walks into any room is intimidated, because in my opinion he dealt with some of the best footballers that ever played and he was always treated with respect and always added value and always had their trust.

“So I have no doubt he’ll be able to do a similar role with Leinster rugby.”