Jason Sherlock accepts eight-week suspension over sideline incident
DUBLIN football selector Jason Sherlock has accepted an eight-week suspension arising from his involvement in a touchline altercation against Galway eight days ago.
Sherlock was cited by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) after footage was reviewed of him appearing to shoulder Barry McHugh in the back as the Galway forward tangled with Ciarán Kilkenny at Pearse Stadium.
Paul Clarke filled Sherlock’s usual role as ‘runner’ yesterday and manager Jim Gavin later explained: “There was a proposed suspension so we’ve accepted that.”
On the subject of Diarmuid Connolly’s ongoing absence from the match-day squad, the Dubs boss reiterated his previous explanation that “there’s a number of players that we’re resting”.
Online Editors
