JASON DOHERTY will make his competitive Mayo comeback after two-and-a-half years of injury anguish when the beaten All-Ireland finalists face Donegal in their Allianz Football League Division 1 opener this Sunday.

Manager James Horan has included nine of the team that started last September’s traumatic defeat to Tyrone – but Oisín Mullin and Aidan O’Shea are not among them.

Mullin doesn’t make the match-day 26 following his recent decision to pass up on an AFL contract with Geelong and stick with Mayo instead. O’Shea, who is no longer captain with Stephen Coen taking the armband for 2022, is named among the subs.

While Horan’s initial league selection comprises a blend of old heads, rookies and comeback kids, perhaps the biggest talking point is the welcome return of another long-absent veteran.

Doherty, now 32, hasn’t featured in the green-and-red since suffering a dreaded cruciate injury during Mayo’s concluding Super 8s showdown – ironically against Donegal – in early August, 2019.

This transpired to be the start of a long and torturous road back to fitness. That initial knee injury was to his left ACL; the Burrishoole clubman then tore the ACL in his right knee while training in October 2020.

Another setback last summer derailed his attempts at a championship comeback as Mayo advanced to another All-Ireland decider, toppling holders Dublin en route.

The nine starters against Tyrone who are now retained this Sunday are ‘keeper Rob Hennelly; defensive quartet Lee Keegan, Stephen Coen, Pádraig O’Hora and Paddy Durcan; midfielder Conor Loftus; alongside Diarmuid O’Connor, Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue in attack.

Back in the starting team are Eoghan McLaughlin, who missed the All-Ireland final with a jaw injury controversially suffered against Dublin; Aidan O’Shea’s younger brother Conor at midfield; and Fionn McDonagh, hoping to reignite his Mayo career after a couple of stop-start seasons.

The two relative new names to make the cut are Castlebar Mitchell's Donnacha McHugh, making his league debut at centre-back, and Knockmore's Aiden Orme, making his first league start on the ‘40’ after several cameos last year.

Sunday’s game, to be televised live on TG4, has been switched to Markievicz Park in Sligo because of the ongoing pitch redevelopment at MacHale Park.

MAYO (SF v Donegal) – R Hennelly; L Keegan, S Coen (capt), P O’Hora; P Durcan, D McHugh, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, C Loftus; F McDonagh, A Orme, D O’Connor; T Conroy, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: R Byrne, S Callinan, B Harrison, M Plunkett, R Keane, A O’Shea, J Flynn, P Ruttledge, B Walsh, F Irwin.