Peter Keane has made two changes to his Kerry side to take on Donegal at Croke Park in round two of the Super 8s this Sunday.

James O'Donoghue misses out as Kerry make changes for crucial Super 8s tie against Donegal

The Kingdom got off to the perfect start in the All-Ireland series last weekend with a comprehensive 1-22 to 0-15 win against Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Keane has opted to make two changes to his side, with James O'Donoghue dropping out for Graham O'Sullivan. In midfield, Jack Sherwood comes in for Shane Enright.

There are no changes to the Kerry defence, who kept a clean sheet against Mayo after coming in for criticism for their Munster final display, where they conceded three goals to Cork.

The result against Mayo was the opposite to how Kerry started their Super 8s campaign in 2018, where they were soundly defeated by Galway in round one.

Kerry vs Donegal throws in at 16.00 on Sunday.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

10. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare).

