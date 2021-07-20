James O'Donoghue leaves Kerry squad ahead of Sunday' Munster SFC final clash with Cork

Former Footballer of the Year James O’Donoghue has left the Kerry squad ahead of Sunday’s Munster SFC final clash with Cork.

And Kerry chairman Tim Murphy also revealed that they had made a submission to allow more people to be accommodated at the clash in Fitzgerald Stadium.

O’Donoghue, who has battled injury throughout his career, has managed just 85 minutes for Kerry in the last two seasons, has returned to his club Killarney Legion.

The 2014 footballer of the year played for his club in a league match last weekend, posting 1-2 before being withdrawn ahead of the second half.

“To be fair to Peter Keane this probably happened post Friday’s media briefing during which the Kerry manager had indicated that James was battling for a place in the match day twenty six,” said Murphy.

“James indicated that he wanted to take some time out from the Kerry setup and play some club football to see could he get some form back and see where that would take him. It probably means that he will not be involved if we beat Cork because we have a very short window with everything to be completed within 4/5 weeks if Kerry does go all the way.”

Kerry’s wealth of options in attack and O’Donoghue’s persistent injury troubles mean he hasn’t played for Kerry since they faced Galway in the league in February last year. That day he had kicked two points before being withdrawn at half-time.

O’Donoghue won an All-Ireland under Eamon Fitzmaurice in 2014 and also collected two All Star awards. He hasn't featured in a match day squad this year and it remains to be seen if the 31-year-old will play for the Kingdom again.

Kerry have Tony Brosnan available again but Dara Moynihan is not expected to be involved in the showdown with the Rebels.

Murphy also confirmed that they have not given up hope of being permitted to accommodate increased numbers in Killarney. As it stands, just 2,500 people will be in attendance when Munster’s great rivals meet on Sunday afternoon though that could be increased by Wednesday morning.

“It’s a Munster Council event and Killarney is the venue and they are the body that are organising the game. I have been on to the Munster Council for the last two weeks looking for an update at where we are at," said Murphy.

"The Munster Council in turn has been in contact with the Department of Sport and they have arrived at a figure of 2,500. That figure is coming from a stand capacity of roughly 1000 people which is about 12pc of the 8,000 stand capacity.

"That is consistent with what has been allowed in other venues based on allocating seats with a two metre gap to conform with social distance. The other 1500 will be spread out over the terraces in Killarney. The difficulty is with the managing the crowds on the terraces adequately when you don’t have any designated areas for them to sit on. They applied the same logic at Pairc Uí Caoimh on Sunday.

“I have spent the last three days putting together a submission to increase the capacity based on what I feel is manageable in a safe manner. That submission is being sent to Munster and onto the Department of Sport and hopefully by Wednesday morning we will know whether our application for an increased capacity will be successful.”