A NIGHTMARE year for the Down footballers has now culminated in the resignation of manager James McCartan after just one season.

An iconic figure who won two All-Ireland medals as a player and subsequently managed Down to reach the 2010 All-Ireland final during his first spell as manager, McCartan has called time after an ill-starred campaign blighted by poor results and then player defections ahead of the Tailteann Cup.

He was coaxed into a second coming in late November – the second last football vacancy to be filled even though Paddy Tally had stepped down the previous July.

If that left McCartan on the back foot, it soon showed on the pitch: Down garnered just one league point to finish bottom of Division 2.

They went on to suffer a 0-23 to 2-7 trouncing from Monaghan in Ulster and, having been relegated to Division 3, it meant they were destined for the inaugural Tailteann Cup where they fell at the first fence to Cavan, by 0-24 to 1-12.

After that defeat, McCartan suggested that Down had “found players who want to wear the Down jersey and with pride too. The hope is, too, that players who have left the squad for whatever reason will return and that others will also make themselves available. We must take a positive outlook going forward.”

Ironically, his year coincided with Kilcoo making history by capturing an All-Ireland club SFC title – but several high-profile Kilcoo players didn’t make themselves available for county duty, further weakening the manager’s hand.

All told, Down played nine league and championship matches this year, drawing once (against Meath) and losing eight.

Confirming McCartan’s decision to step down, a county board statement outlined: “James was first appointed to the position in September 2009, leading Down to an All-Ireland football final appearance in his first season.

“The county team also secured promotion to Division 1 in 2010 and an Ulster final appearance in 2012 during his tenure.

“In November 2021 he was once again appointed to the position, but after considerable thought during the past few weeks, he has decided to now step aside from the role.

“Down GAA wish to place on record our gratitude to James, Aidan O'Rourke, Ronan McMahon and the entire coaching and backroom team for their work during the 2022 season.

“James McCartan will always be regarded as an iconic figure of Down football. He has given outstanding service to his county as a player and manager, and we wish him well.

“Cumann Lúthchleas Gael an Dúin will now commence the process to appoint a new manager,” the statement concluded.



