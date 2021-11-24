James McCartan has been named as Down manager for the second time after he was formally ratified for the position tonight.

McCartan returns to the post he held from 2010 to 2014 during which period he guided Down to an All-Ireland final in 2010 where they would lose out to Cork.

A double All-Ireland winner as a player with Down, McCartan is expected to be assisted in the role by former Armagh footballer Aidan O’Rourke, who was also part of the set up during McCartan’s first stint and has since been in charge of the Louth footballers.

It brings to end months of speculation about who would replace Paddy Tally as Mourne boss after he stood down after three seasons in charge.

At one stage Conor Laverty had been tipped to take the post with suggestions that former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness was set to join his set-up.

McCartan’s appointment means that Longford are the only county yet to name a football manager for the new season but they are understood to be conducting interviews this week.