James Horan to be named Mayo manager as Mike Solan withdraws from race

THE path to James Horan's second coming as Mayo football manager has been cleared after fellow nominee Mike Solan withdrew from the race this afternoon.

Horan, who managed Mayo to a brace of losing All-Ireland final appearances and four consecutive Connacht titles earlier this decade, was on a two-man shortlist along with Solan, who masterminded Mayo's All-Ireland U21 success in 2016 as well as managing their U20s to this year's All-Ireland decider.

A Mayo county board statement today confirmed that Solan had informed them he was withdrawing his name for the senior position vacated by Stephen Rochford.

"We would like to thank Mike for putting his name forward for the role and look forward to seeing him involved with Mayo GAA in the future. The officers of Mayo GAA will now meet with James Horan to discuss his management team and plans for 2019," the statement added.

A statement from Solan was also included, in which he said: "I would like to thank everyone who helped me in this process and I would like to wish the Mayo senior team every success in 2019 and beyond."

Online Editors