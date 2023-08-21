James Horan returns to inter-county management as part of Mayo U-20 backroom team

James Horan is back in inter-county management, just over a year after stepping down as Mayo senior manager after Peadar Gardiner's appointment as the county's U-20 boss.

Horan is part of Gardiner's backroom team along with two of his former players, Ger Cafferkey and Keith Higgins, as well as Kilmeena’s Mark Ryan.

Cafferkey was Horan's 'values and behaviours' coach as they contested the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland finals while Higgins is one of the county's greatest players, who retired in early 2021 but continued to play for the Mayo hurlers until last year.

Gardiner was part of the outgoing U-20 management team headed by Maurice Sheridan for the last three years.

They have been given approval ahead of a number of candidates who were in the frame, among them the most recent Mayo minor manager Sean Deane, who guided the county to back-to-back Connacht titles in 2022 and 2023.

Mayo have not won a Connacht U-20 title since 2018 and have lost to eventual champions Sligo in the last two years.