James Horan nominated for Mayo return ahead of lunchtime deadline - report

James Horan has been nominated by at least one Mayo club as the search goes on for Stephen Rochford's successor.

The deadline for nominations closes at 1pm today and Horan's name has been put forward by at least one club in the county, according to the Mayo News.

Horan left the door open on a possible return last month but said he felt the timing may not be right.

"I genuinely haven't really thought of it," he said.

"I'm a Mayo man that absolutely loves Mayo football and I really love coaching guys that are ambitious for teams to do well, so that's what I love doing.

"At some stage, of course I'd love to get involved again but is it the time right for me? for the county board? I don't know if it is. There's so much stuff there.

"At the moment, I would say for me personally, no. I've so much going on at the moment."

Horan, currently in charge of a promising Westport team, led Mayo to five successive Connacht titles and two All-Ireland finals between 2010 and 2014.

