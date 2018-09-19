James Horan has been nominated by his club Ballintubber as the search goes on for Stephen Rochford's successor.

James Horan nominated for Mayo return ahead of lunchtime deadline by his own club

The deadline for nominations closes at 1pm today and Horan's name has been put forward by his home club with Horan's approval.

Horan left the door open on a possible return last month but said he felt the timing may not be right.

"I genuinely haven't really thought of it," he said.

"I'm a Mayo man that absolutely loves Mayo football and I really love coaching guys that are ambitious for teams to do well, so that's what I love doing.

"At some stage, of course I'd love to get involved again but is it the time right for me? for the county board? I don't know if it is. There's so much stuff there.

"At the moment, I would say for me personally, no. I've so much going on at the moment."

Horan, currently in charge of a promising Westport team, led Mayo to five successive Connacht titles and two All-Ireland finals between 2010 and 2014.

Online Editors