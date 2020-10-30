James Horan names seven Championship debutants in Mayo side to face Leitrim

Mayo's Tommy Conroy, pictured here in action against Roscommon, will make his Connacht SFC debut against Leitrim on Sunday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In what can only be construed as a statement of intent, Mayo boss James Horan has handed out seven senior championship debuts for Sunday’s Connacht SFC quarter-final against Leitrim in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada (1.15).

The notion that this was the ‘same old Mayo’ had already been shredded by Horan with his league selections against Galway and Tyrone.

But, even still, the number of debutants is eye-catching – and even more so the inclusion of Westport’s Rory Brickenden at centre-back for his first ever competitive senior outing.

The other six newcomers all tasted league action, be it before or after the first Covid lockdown. They are Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Bryan Walsh, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn and Tommy Conroy.

Mullin and McLaughlin in defence, along with Conroy at corner-forward, have all staked their starting claims with impressive form both in crushing victory over Galway and narrow defeat to Tyrone, a result that sealed Mayo’s relegation fate after 23 years in the top-flight.

Former skipper and record scorer Cillian O’Connor, who missed the Tyrone game, returns from injury alongside Conroy and new captain Aidan O’Shea in the full-forward line.

A host of veterans who didn’t feature against either Galway or Tyrone are still not included, and all eyes will be on Horan’s match-day squad to see how many of them make the bench.

Mayo will start as unbackable 1/100 favourites on Leitrim’s home turf. However, presuming the expected victory materialises, they face a difficult route to conquer Connacht for the first time since 2015 and stay alive in the All-Ireland race, needing to beat Roscommon and either Galway or Sligo on successive weeks.

Sunday’s game is live on the RTE News Now channel.

D Clarke; O Mullin, S Coen, L Keegan; P Durcan, R Brickenden, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, R O’Donoghue, J Flynn; T Conroy, A O’Shea (capt), C O’Connor.

Online Editors