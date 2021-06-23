When James Horan returned to the Mayo hot seat in late 2018, it was clear that he was taking on a project.

First there was the four-year term he was appointed for. And then there was his decision to run county-wide trials which everyone, even the established stars, were required to attend.

The message was clear. Horan might have been a returning manager with intimate knowledge of the group who had brought the county so close, so often. But his second coming was going to represent a clean slate for everyone.

Horan and Mayo needed to operate with both today and tomorrow in their thinking. The bones of the panel he had stepped away from in 2014 was still intact but the squad would need freshening up too.

And on the eve of the third championship season, Horan has been true to his word and cast the net wide. Across 33 league and championship games since 2019, he’s looked at 53 players.

Even as some of the most lauded players moved on, Mayo have retained their status as one of the top teams around. And Horan credited the old guard for how they passed the baton.

"I think we’ve (had) huge development of a number of young players in a very quick time so delighted with that. When the players came in they very quickly picked it up," he said.

"And they had the experienced guys there, particularly last year, that showed them the ropes. I think it was brilliant by the older guys, how they did mentor I suppose the younger guys that came in and passed on their knowledge and experience and really made them feel welcome.

"That was great to see and speeded up their development," he said as EirGrid announced a five-year partnership extension with the GAA.

"We got a great kick off that particularly last year. Some of the guys that came in last year that didn’t necessarily play are really pushing hard this year so delighted from that aspect, with the amount of options we have.

"I think there was a natural sort of process that happened with the guys that retired in December and January, brilliant servants that had given a huge amount of their time and life to Mayo GAA and were brilliant right up to the end.

"Amazing guys really so, yeah, the team goes on, life goes on. As I said at the beginning, we’re very happy with where we are, how things are progressing.

"We’re a little rough around the edges on some things but definitely trying to get better on those. Yeah, we’re excited about the season ahead."

Despite the change, Mayo have stayed at the sharp edge of things. Relegation last year was a blow but they rectified that at the first opportunity last month. And either side of slipping out of Division 1, they managed to win a league title and contest an All-Ireland final.

"Some players traditionally coming in would have to be nearly in the background for a couple of years at senior level to get the conditioning levels needed," he said.

"Inter-county football can be hard going with the ups and downs of it as well. So there’s definitely that. The levels of understanding from a nutrition and hydration point of view are starting earlier than they were so that definitely has an impact.

"Again, I’d emphasise how much knowledge sharing there was with the senior guys last year and how, I suppose, welcoming they were with the younger guys which definitely gave the younger guys confidence and belief and definitely helped, or accelerated, the development."

Horan has his trusted lieutenants. Captain Aidan O’Shea has started 29 of their 33 league and championship games since 2019. Paddy Durcan has started 28.

Stephen Coen and Diarmuid O’Connor are next on the list. Horan looks to them more than anyone else.

Cillian O’Connor would surely be in that company too but for an injury-hit 2019 and his latest Achillies blow that is set to rule him out of the championship.

"Cillian is out for the foreseeable future. That will probably be the season," he said.

"It’s a blow to Cillian obviously at a personal level. It is what it is. I suppose we’re lucky in one way that we have a lot of players playing very well in training and as you know we have a lot of young players coming through so one of those are going to have to step up."

In 2020 in particular, Horan blooded a handful of new players with some becoming regulars almost instantly. Ryan O’Donoghue has featured in every game since making his debut in the opening round of the 2020 league versus Donegal. Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin has missed just one game and Eoghan McLaughlin has featured in all but three games.

"I was delighted with how some of them took to it," Horan said.

"We’d be an ambitious group, we look to progress and we try everything we can to get better. Sometimes there’s ups and downs but we definitely are ambitious and are looking forward to the season ahead and would always feel that we’re competitive with whoever we play."