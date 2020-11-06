James Horan makes two changes for Mayo's Connacht clash with Roscommon

James Horan has named a strong team for Mayo's Connacht semi-final against Roscommon. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

JAMES HORAN has made two changes to his Mayo team for Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.

Two of his more experienced campaigners, Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor, are both recalled after making second half appearances off the bench away to Leitrim last Sunday.

The duo losing out are Michael Plunkett and Jordan Flynn, the latter one of six players who made their first championship starts in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Barrett is a former All Star defender while O’Connor, who skippered the team last season, has twice been named Young Footballer of the Year. They are listed at full-back and left half-forward respectively.

It was expected that Horan would add more experience to his starting mix, given the challenge sure to be posed by the Connacht holders in their Hyde Park den – and further 11th hour adjustments cannot be entirely ruled out.

MAYO (SFC v Roscommon): D Clarke; O Mullin, C Barrett, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, R O’Donoghue, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea (capt), C O’Connor.

Online Editors