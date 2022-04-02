| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

James Horan has tough choices but will he make them for the good of Mayo? He needs to be ruthless

Joe Brolly

It’s up to manager to establish a culture of winning

Mayo manager James Horan Expand

Close

Mayo manager James Horan

Mayo manager James Horan

Mayo manager James Horan

Michael Healy-Rae tweeted on Friday, “Bring Ed Sheeran to Killarney and play the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Problem solved.” Not even Ed Sheeran could afford the hotels.

Kerry are back in Croke Park on Sunday in what is becoming their favourite competition. I was ridiculed in 2013 for saying the Kerry production line had dried up. Since then, they have won one All-Ireland, in 2014, a fortunate one. Kieran Donaghy rose above the jitters to score the winning goal.

Related topics

More On Mayo GAA

Most Watched

Privacy