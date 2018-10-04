James Horan confirmed as Mayo manager as he is handed a four-year term

James Horan has been confirmed as Mayo Senior Football manager at a meeting of the County Board tonight for a four year term.

Horan, who managed Mayo to a brace of losing All-Ireland final appearances and four consecutive Connacht titles earlier this decade, was on a two-man shortlist along with Mike Solan, who masterminded Mayo's All-Ireland U21 success in 2016 as well as managing their U20s to this year's All-Ireland decider.

Horan was the last remaining candidatefor the post after a Mayo county board statement last Friday confirmed that Solan had informed them he was withdrawing his name for the senior position vacated by Stephen Rochford.

"We would like to thank Mike for putting his name forward for the role and look forward to seeing him involved with Mayo GAA in the future. The officers of Mayo GAA will now meet with James Horan to discuss his management team and plans for 2019," the statement added.

At tonight's Co Board meeting James Horan was ratified for a 4 year term as manger of the Mayo Senior Football team, along with his management team of Daniel Forde (@ballycgaa), Martin Barrett (@KiltaneGAA), & James Burke (@ArdnareeSarsGaa). #mayogaa #gaa — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) October 4, 2018

A statement from Solan was also included, in which he said: "I would like to thank everyone who helped me in this process and I would like to wish the Mayo senior team every success in 2019 and beyond."

Having been involved with Westport's senior side this year - they were knocked out by Aidan O'Shea's Breaffy in the quarter-finals on Saturday - Horan has watched Mayo club football at close quarters and believes "exciting times" lie ahead.

"There's a very good team there and it's a very good time in Mayo football. I'd be very excited about what's coming through as regards the youth talent that's in Mayo," Horan told the 'Western People' last weekend.

"If you squash that in with the experience that's there, I just think that there's possibly exciting times and I'd just love to help them in some way. I'd have a philosophy on how I think the game can be played, the steps that Mayo could take.

"Through what Liam Moffatt has done with the coaching academy, there's a lot of very good coaches around and a lot of bright ideas starting to take shoot. It's important that all of that is aligned and linked up."

Online Editors