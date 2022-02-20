James Gallagher goal fires Exiles to top of table

Dean McGovern of Leitrim in action against Liam Gallagher of London during the Allianz Football League Division 4 match between Leitrim and London at Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

London made it three league wins on the trot at a wind sweep Connacht Centre of Excellence Bekan when they battle from behind to overcome Leitrim in the final quarter.

Leitrim, grabbed a 0 – 7 to 1 – 1 interval advantage. Keith Beirne shot 0 – 4 for Leitrim with Darragh Rooney, Shane Quinn and Mark Diffley getting a point each. Chris Farley shot an opportunist London goal and Conal Gallagher chipped in with a point.

A Keith Beirne point after the restart put Leitrim into a double scores advantage. However London soon adapted better to the stormy weather conditions after that.

The London forwards exploited quick breaks and forced the Leitrim to committe a number of fouls within scorable distance. London goalkeeper Noel Maher punished three Leitrim frees with points from placed balls getting the Exiles got within a point of Leitrim by the 52nd minute.

The Exiles coped much better with the severe wind in the second half and thanks to three Noel Maher free conversions closed the gap to the 0 – 2 by the 57th minute. A James Gallagher 58th minute goal put London ahead for the first time in the game.

London ensured victory with a Liam Gavaghan free conversion on the 60 minute mark.

Scorers:

London: C Farley & J Gallagher 1 – 0 each; N Maher 0 3 3f; C Farley & L Gavaghan 0 – 1 each 2f.

Leitrim : K Beirne 0–6 f; D Rooney, S Quinn & M Diffley 0– 1 each.

TEAMS –

LONDON – N Maher 8; C Long 6, M Moynihan 7, N McElwaine 6; R Sloane 5, E Walsh 7, E Flanagan 7; S Dornan 8, L Gavigan 9; C Gallagher 6, L Gallagher 6, E Wynne 5; C Farley 7, J Hynes 7, J Gallagher 8. Subs: E. McCormick 5 for Farely, M Walsh 4 for M Gallagher & G. Kingston 4 for J Gallagher (42); H Walsh 4 for C Gallagher (66); A. Kyne 3 for J Gallagher (73)

LEITRIM– B Flynn 3; P Maguire 7, M Diffley 6, D Bruen 6, S Quinn 6, D Casey 6, J Rooney 7; D Wrynn 7, P Dolan 7; M Plunkett 5, K Beirne 8, D Rooney 5; Ryan O’Rourke 5, D McGovern 4, Riordan O’Rourke 5. Subs: T. Prior 4 for Plunkett (HT); D. Flynn 4 for Quinn (49); J. Heslin 3 for McGovern (61); P Keaney 2 for Diffley (67).

Ref – M Farrelly (Cavan).



