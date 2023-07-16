Jack the lad – O’Connor’s perfect record with Kerry in semi-finals makes them firm fancies

All-Ireland showdown beckons for Kerry and Derry

Jack O’Connor’s nine seasons in charge of the Kerry football team have extended over three terms spanning almost 20 years.

Now 62, he has given a lifetime of service to Kerry football. The highlight was obviously managing the Kingdom to Sam Maguire successes in 2004, 2006, 2009 and last year.

However, he was also at the helm when Kerry won the U-21 championship in 1998 and when the minor side secured back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2014 and ‘15, when many of the current senior team cut their teeth at county level. He also managed Kildare for two seasons (2020 and ‘21).

Ominously for Derry, O’Connor has a unique record when it comes to managing Kerry in All-Ireland semi-finals. He has never lost one.

He was at the helm when Kerry was beaten in the 2005 and 2011 All-Ireland finals – against Tyrone and Dublin respectively – as well as the 2012 semi-final against Donegal and the shock 2010 quarter-final loss to Down.

But he has a perfect 6-0 semi-final record.

2004: Kerry 1-17; Derry 1-14

In O’Connor’s debut season Kerry were aiming to win the All-Ireland for the first time since 2000 and restore pride after enduring a battering from Tyrone in the 2003 semi-final. Well beaten by defending All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the Ulster preliminary round, Derry came through the qualifiers with wins over Wicklow, Cavan, Wexford, Limerick, and newly-crowned Leinster champions Westmeath. But Kerry edged them by three points in the semi-final.

2005: Kerry 1-19; Cork 0-9

O’Connor’s first attempt to win back-to-back All-Ireland titles ultimately failed in the final against Tyrone. Up until then they seemed on target, beating Cork in the Munster final and Mayo, who had lost to the Kingdom in the previous year’s final, in the quarter-final.

Kerry produced their best performance of the season in the semi-final with a 13-point demolition of the Rebels.

2006: Kerry 0-16; Cork 0-10

For the second year in a row, Kerry beat their next door neighbours in the penultimate game of the series. This time the circumstances were different, though. Cork came into the semi-final as Munster champions, having beaten the Kingdom in a replay.

After that defeat, O’Connor handed Kieran Donaghy, then better known as a basketball player, the number 14 shirt and the rest is history. Having demolished the Longford and Armagh defences in previous rounds, Donaghy and his colleagues were partially subdued in the semi-final, although Kerry won by six points. They went on to comfortably defeat Mayo in the final.

2009: Kerry 2-8; Meath 1-7

In O’Connor’s first season back after a three-year sabbatical, the season came close to unravelling. In the Munster semi-final in Killarney. Cork held them to a draw before beating them by eight points in the replay. They scraped past Sligo in a third-round qualifier in Killarney by a point, thanks to Diarmuid Murphy saving a late penalty, while Colm Cooper and Tomás Ó Sé were dropped for a breach of discipline.

But a victory over Antrim followed by a quarter-final demolition of Dublin got them back on track. Meath, who also came through the qualifier route before knocking out Connacht champions Mayo in the quarter-final, proved formidable opponents.

Goals from substitute Tommy Walsh and a penalty from Darran O’Sullivan were key scores. Cian Ward scored a consolation goal for Meath. Kerry went on to win the All-Ireland in a campaign remembered for the return of Tadhg Kennelly from Australia to assist them.

2011: Kerry 1-20; Mayo 1-11

In their first season under James Horan, Mayo, after almost losing to London in the first round, upset defending All-Ireland champions Cork in the quarter-final. Smarting after their exit to Down the previous year, Kerry came flying through the front door, beating Cork in the Munster final. By then they were a battle hardened outfit and comfortably disposed of Mayo in the semi-final with Colm Copper scoring 1-7. There was no fairy-tale ending to Cooper’s captaincy however, as Dublin caught them with a late flourish in the All-Ireland final.

2022: Kerry 1-14; Dublin 1-13

Arguably the game of the championship with Sean O’Shea converting a monster free – which David Clifford had engineered – into the Hill 16 end at the death. It was the Kingdom’s first win in championship football over Dublin since the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final.

In O’Connor’s first season of his third term Kerry, seeking their first All-Ireland title since 2014, dominated the first half. Seán O’Shea scored an early goal and though Evan Comerford later saved his penalty, Kerry led by five points at the break.

Although they were without Con O’Callaghan, Dublin were driven on by Ciaran Kilkenny and roared back in the second half. Twice they equalised down the final straight and all the momentum was with them before O’Shea’s unbelievable winning free from beyond the 45m line.