Jack O’Connor to kick off third Kerry reign with McGrath Cup clash against Limerick

The third coming of Jack O’Connor as Kerry football manager will officially begin with a midweek McGrath Cup clash against Limerick in the first week of January.
The Munster Council today confirmed its list of fixtures for the first month of 2022, and they include the meeting of O’Connor’s Kerry and Billy Lee’s Shannonsiders on Wednesday, January 5 under the Austin Stack Park lights in Tralee (7pm).
The pre-season provincial tournaments have been given a stay of execution for the coming season, and this will enable the returning Kingdom boss to run the rule over his squad options in at least two McGrath Cup fixtures (at home to Limerick and then away to Tipperary), with the two group winners advancing to the final on Saturday, January 15.
Kerry will open their Allianz League campaign with an intriguing January 30 trek to Newbridge, where the three-time All-Ireland winning boss will face off against Kildare, the adopted county he left last September, just weeks before he was reinstalled as manager of his native green-and-gold.
Meanwhile, on the hurling front, two-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Limerick will launch their new campaign against either Tipperary or Kerry - in the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup – on Friday, January 14 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
MUNSTER GAA JANUARY FIXTURES
2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup
Quarter-Final – Kerry v Tipperary – Saturday January 8 at 2pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee
Semi-Final – Clare v Waterford – Friday January 14 at 7pm in Sixmilebridge
Semi-Final – Limerick v Tipperary or Kerry – Friday January 14 at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds
Final – Saturday January 22
2022 McGrath Cup Football
Group 1
Waterford v Clare – Sunday January 2 at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan
Clare v Cork – Thursday January 6 at 7pm in Miltown Malbay
Cork v Waterford – Tuesday January 11 at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn
Group 2
Kerry v Limerick – Wednesday January 5 at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee
Limerick v Tipperary – Sunday January 9 at 2pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale
Tipperary v Kerry – Wednesday January 12 at 7pm in Dr. Morris Park Thurles
Final – Group 1 winners v Group 2 winners – Saturday January 15
2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final
Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford) – Sunday January 9 at 3:30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Courcey Rovers (Cork) v Kilmoyley (Kerry) – Sunday January 9 at 1:30pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds
2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Final
Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) – Sunday January 9 at 1:30pm in Mallow
2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final
Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St. Finbarr’s (Cork) – Sunday January 16 – Venue / Time TBC
2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final
Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Corofin (Clare) – January 15/ 16 - Venue / Time TBC
2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final
Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Ballina (Tipperary) – January 15/ 16 - Venue / Time TBC