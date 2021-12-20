Jack O’Connor to kick off third Kerry reign with McGrath Cup clash against Limerick

Jack O'Connor will kick off his third tenure as Kerry senior football manager when the Kingdom play host to Limerick in Austin Stack Park on Wednesday, January 5 at 7pm Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

The third coming of Jack O’Connor as Kerry football manager will officially begin with a midweek McGrath Cup clash against Limerick in the first week of January.

The Munster Council today confirmed its list of fixtures for the first month of 2022, and they include the meeting of O’Connor’s Kerry and Billy Lee’s Shannonsiders on Wednesday, January 5 under the Austin Stack Park lights in Tralee (7pm).

The pre-season provincial tournaments have been given a stay of execution for the coming season, and this will enable the returning Kingdom boss to run the rule over his squad options in at least two McGrath Cup fixtures (at home to Limerick and then away to Tipperary), with the two group winners advancing to the final on Saturday, January 15.

Kerry will open their Allianz League campaign with an intriguing January 30 trek to Newbridge, where the three-time All-Ireland winning boss will face off against Kildare, the adopted county he left last September, just weeks before he was reinstalled as manager of his native green-and-gold.

Meanwhile, on the hurling front, two-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Limerick will launch their new campaign against either Tipperary or Kerry - in the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup – on Friday, January 14 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

MUNSTER GAA JANUARY FIXTURES

2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

Quarter-Final – Kerry v Tipperary – Saturday January 8 at 2pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Semi-Final – Clare v Waterford – Friday January 14 at 7pm in Sixmilebridge

Semi-Final – Limerick v Tipperary or Kerry – Friday January 14 at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Final – Saturday January 22

2022 McGrath Cup Football

Group 1

Waterford v Clare – Sunday January 2 at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Clare v Cork – Thursday January 6 at 7pm in Miltown Malbay

Cork v Waterford – Tuesday January 11 at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn

Group 2

Kerry v Limerick – Wednesday January 5 at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Limerick v Tipperary – Sunday January 9 at 2pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale

Tipperary v Kerry – Wednesday January 12 at 7pm in Dr. Morris Park Thurles

Final – Group 1 winners v Group 2 winners – Saturday January 15

2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final

Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford) – Sunday January 9 at 3:30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Courcey Rovers (Cork) v Kilmoyley (Kerry) – Sunday January 9 at 1:30pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds

2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Final

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) – Sunday January 9 at 1:30pm in Mallow

2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St. Finbarr’s (Cork) – Sunday January 16 – Venue / Time TBC

2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final

Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Corofin (Clare) – January 15/ 16 - Venue / Time TBC

2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Ballina (Tipperary) – January 15/ 16 - Venue / Time TBC