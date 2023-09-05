Jack O’Connor set for two more years as Kerry football boss

Jack O’Connor has been confirmed as Kerry senior football manager for a further two years.

A county board meeting has approved a recommendation from its management committee that O’Connor remain in place until at least 2025. O’Connor’s initial two-year term came to an end after the All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin in July.

There was always expectation that he would continue but there was a widespread assumption he still had a further year to run on that initial agreement which was not the case. O’Connor is expected to have Micheál Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy on board for a further season at least as selectors, with Paddy Tally remaining as coach.

Kerry have also extended Stephen Molumphy’s reign as hurling manager by a further year. Like O’Connor, Molumphy’s initial agreement was to manage Kerry for two years.

Tomás Ó Sé and Wayne Quillinan still have a year to run on their management of the U-20 and minor teams respectively, though it’s not clear if Séamus Moynihan will be able to assist as a selector with Ó Sé next season.