Jack O’Connor salutes ‘incredible second half’ with a roving twist from David Clifford

Kerry’s inspirational captain leads by example again while revealing a new dimension to his game

It’s on days like this that Kerry realise just how blessed they are to have a player called David Clifford.

Jack O’Connor is struggling to put into words the helter-skelter narrative of this All-Ireland semi-final, a game Kerry appeared in mortal danger of losing right up until the final chapter.

But then he’s asked about his captain, and the Kerry manager who has seen it all suggests that, here, he had seen something new from Clifford.

Not the usual collector’s item of outrageous points – of which there were plenty – but a primal desire to dig his team out of a giant hole.

“An incredible second-half performance,” O’Connor declared. “The way he played in the second half – that he was willing the team to get over the line.

“This is a man that’s playing under pressure with all the expectation on him. Double, triple-marked, and he still finds a way. Hats off to him, what a great performance.”

Here’s the thing. On a day when Kerry were far from their best in a blistering first half, Clifford was still the man.

The entire Kerry attack was struggling for traction – with one exception. Their goal had come from a wing-back, Gavin White fisting home the final touch to a defence-shredding move that came just 36 seconds after Gareth McKinless had bundled home a sixth-minute goal at the other end.

But then Derry, full of enterprise and penetrating ambition, turned the screw late in the half, during Diarmuid O’Connor’s 10 minutes on the ‘naughty step’ for a hand-trip on Brendan Rogers.

Thus, by half-time, the holders trailed by three – 1-11 to 1-8. This was not going to the ‘Kerry/Dublin in the rare auld yerra times’ script. Goalkeeper Shane Ryan had scored as many from play – 0-1 – as five of his forward colleagues combined (courtesy of Paudie Clifford).

Just as well that the younger Clifford was winning his fascinating duel with Chrissy McKaigue. His opening two scores from play were of a quality that you’d label jaw-dropping except they have become almost routine in the Clifford playbook. He was fouled for his two frees, leaving his grappling shadow carrying a yellow from the 27th minute. Then he nailed a mark off his weaker right.

With 0-5 to his name by the break, it makes you wonder what he was doing wrong by comparison to his second 35 minutes.

“I’m not saying he was poor in the first half, anything but,” O’Connor clarified, “because he scored freely and was giving fierce trouble to our man Chrissy.

“But it was just the fact that he came out the field in the last quarter of an hour, and he was back in his own full-back line, and he was just doing things that I’d never seen him doing before – winning ball inside in his own square and stuff like that.

“It was almost like he said, ‘Whatever happens, we are not going to be beaten today’. That’s what I was referring to. I’m not saying he was slack in the first half either!”

Clifford, who would finish with four points from play in a 0-9 haul, launched Kerry’s slow-burning second-half fightback. By the 48th minute, they were level, courtesy of Seán O’Shea. But they wouldn’t score for another 18 minutes.

As confidence waned and energy levels dipped, this barren period looked like being the losing of the game for Kerry. Hindsight would reveal this was actually when Derry lost their chance to bury the holders: the elusive McKinless almost engineered a second goal out of nothing, only for Ryan to showcase his goal-saving prowess, while in between points via Ciarán McFaul and a Shane McGuigan free, they hit three wasteful wides.

That gave Kerry the chance to deliver their late Lazarus act, albeit kick-started by a dubious free won by Stephen O’Brien and tapped over by O’Shea.

Lynch went long from the next three kick-outs as Kerry belatedly applied a full-court press; three quick scores followed.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th July

Watching on, his side on the cusp of defeat before that perfectly-timed surge, O’Connor wanted his team to push up. But how to get the message across?

“It’s a desperate situation trying to get messages in,” he said, side-tracking into his one gripe of the day. “You’re wasting your time, and then you have linesmen yahooing at you if you are too over the line. It’s something that has to be tidied up long term because it can’t go on. Jesus, you should be able to get a message in onto the field . . . you are trying to think of other clandestine plans to get messages in.

“The GAA should tidy that up with maybe a certain amount of incursions onto the field per half. Two or three per half – surely to God they can allow that?”

Here’s what O’Connor wanted to tell his troops: “Put heat on the kick-out. We had to win a couple of his kick-outs, that was the only way we were going to get momentum. Because if Derry got it off short, you won’t see that ball again for three-four minutes.

“We made plenty of mistakes. I feel the game will bring us on. It was a very intense game. I feel the fact that our panel contributed will put a spark in training the next couple of weeks, but I do feel we need to improve.”

No bad place to be. Especially when you have David Clifford.