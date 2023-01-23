Kerry will be without two-thirds of their All-Ireland final starting team for their first Allianz Division 1 league game away to Donegal on Sunday.

Jack O'Connor has confirmed that none of his starting forwards from last July will be available to him through a combination of rest and recuperation from injury with just Tadhg Morley, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan, Jack Barry and Graham O'Sullivan headed for Ballybofey from the regular first 15.

Diarmuid O'Connor, Brian O Beagloaich, Paul Geaney, Stephen O'Brien, Gavin White, Sean O'Shea are all recovering from injury or surgery while David and Paudie Clifford and Shane Ryan will not be pressed into action for some time as they rest after recent All-Ireland club successes.

David Moran would also be on the missing list but his retirement from inter-county football was confirmed earlier with O'Connor paying tribute to the 34-year-old three-time All-Ireland winner as a "father figure" to the players.

O'Connor did not put a timeframe on when any of them might return but suggested the Cliffords would be afforded more time away because of the arduous nature of their campaign with Fossa and East Kerry.

"It’s different with different players. The Cliffords have had a long, arduous campaign and we’ll be giving them a bit more time than the others,” he said.

“It depends on the individuals, like some of the Rathmore guys, Paul Murphy. Paul took a break there a while back when he took a month off for his honeymoon, so he’s got his break.

"He’s in a different situation from maybe the Cliffords who played right on through. We’ll see over the next month how that plays out."

O'Connor said that Ryan may not require shoulder surgery after all, despite suggestions by his club manager after Rathmore's win last weekend.

"My understanding all along is that he didn’t (need surgery), that he was rehabbing his shoulder and that he was okay,” he said.

"It remains to be seen, goalkeeping is a little different as you’re doing a lot of diving but he appears to be fine. There didn’t seem to be a whole lot wrong with him in Croke Park the last day."

Diarmuid O'Connor could miss a substantial part of the league because of an ankle ligament injury, his manager confirmed at his pre-league press conference at Kerry GAA headquarters in Tralee.

But he sees opportunity in the weeks ahead for fringe and new panel members to make their case emphatically.

Expectations around the league this year may have to be lowered because Kerry are "behind the curve," O'Connor said.

"When you have a team holiday at the end of the year, you are behind the curve when you start back training," he said.

"Last year before we played the McGrath Cup we had six or seven good sessions done, this year one or two. So we are a good bit behind. We were very poor in Cork, we were a bit better against Clare, but what I took out of it, it just gives a few new fellas an opportunity to wear the jersey.

"We have trained exceptionally hard over the last two or three weeks, That's always fraught with danger because you run the risk of fellas getting muscle injuries but we have no choice in the matter and we probably will train hard through the league which may affect our form for a while. But I can't see you have much window to play around with.

A mid table finish was "a fair enough assessment," he acknowledged.

"Last year we set out our stall from the start. We had a new management, trying to do a few new things with players. This year we probably recognise that we are a bit behind so it might be that we have to temper our expectations a bit.

"It doesn't mean we won't be trying to go out to win every game. We'll be going flat out to win every game and be as competitive as we can but the fact that we have to train pretty hard through the league might affect some of our performances. It would be realistic that that would affect our form."