Jack O’Connor has opted for an unchanged Kerry team as he seeks to end 13 years of championship torment at the hands of Dublin.

However, the return of Jack Barry and Adrian Spillane to Kerry’s match-day 26 will fuel speculation that there could yet be an 11th hour change for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final showdown.

The duo were both injury absentees for the Kingdom’s fitful quarter-final win over Mayo, Barry having previously started both outings in Munster whereas Spillane started against Cork and then came off the bench against Limerick.

Now they return to the bench, to the exclusion of Darragh Roche and Stefan Okunbor. However, depending on his state of fitness, the prospect of a late call-up for Barry cannot be ruled out given his previous success in stifling the influence of Brian Fenton.

As expected, David Clifford is listed in his customary No 14 position despite the ankle injury he shipped during the first half against Mayo. Kerry’s marquee forward shook off that setback to score a brilliant goal and duly finished the quarter-final.

Kerry, marginal 4/5 favourites with the bookies, are aiming to end their worst ever championship run against the Dubs.

O’Connor was manager when they annihilated Pat Gilroy’s “startled earwigs” in a 2009 quarter-final landslide but, since then, Dublin have prevailed in the 2011 All-Ireland final, 2013 semi-final, 2015 decider, 2016 semi-final and then, at the second attempt, in the 2019 final replay.

Dessie Farrell has yet to name his Dublin team, which usually comes out around Saturday lunchtime, with all eyes on the match-day 26 to see if he includes skipper James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan, who both sat out the quarter-final win over Cork through injury.

Kerry (SFC v Dublin): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaoíoch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, K Spillane, P Murphy, M Burns, J O’Connor, J Savage, G Crowley, J O’Shea, J Barry, A Spillane.