Jack O’Connor tilted back, rocked in his chair and let out a laugh that was part relief/part recognition at the deadly accuracy of the question.

Kerry had beaten Dublin in uncannily similar fashion to Dublin’s defeat of Kerry on a fateful day in one of O’Connor’s previous lives.

Eleven years ago, he sat in the same room haunted.

This time, he came into the auditorium under the Hogan Stand and successfully wrestled a grin until it was put to him that this – this precise moment – was what he had returned to the Kerry job for: to beat Dublin.

“Jesus, I don’t know, lads!” he exhaled. “‘Tis tough going, ‘tis tough on the heart.”

The deed was done. There was no point denying or avoiding it any more.

Sunday, July 10 was the date O’Connor and Kerry had circled in bright luminous highlighter on their calendar. Judgement day.

From the moment last August when he batted his eyelashes at the Kerry job on an ‘Irish Examiner’ podcast, that was the destination to which all roads led.

Every new Kerry manager inherits the same primary objective. But O’Connor, like Peter Keane and Éamonn Fitzmaurice before him, had additional conditions.

In taking the job – which his own mother warned him off – there was no avoiding the necessity to beat Dublin, not just to get past them and into this weekend’s final, but as a type of mass exorcism for the county.

As Fitzmaurice noted in his column last Monday, “there has been a serious impatience in Kerry to get a win over Dublin in championship.

“As each championship loss was ticked off since 2009 that restlessness was increasing and was preoccupying the mind of an entire county and its supporters.”

Now, the crux.

Whatever relief or joy it brought the Kingdom, for the all vindication of O’Connor’s reappointment it offered, and even taking account of the exhilarating drama in which the victory came wrapped, beating Dublin two Sundays back couldn’t provide closure.

In the Kerry annals, the last decade and their difficulties with Dublin will be recalled as a distasteful period they would just as soon forget. With the removal of that particular monkey from their backs comes the resumption of the pursuit that defines them.

So at 61, 20 years after he first managed Kerry and a full 11 years older than Mick O’Dwyer when he last took the county to an All-Ireland, O’Connor faces his latest legacy moment.

Exactly where O’Connor was positioned in the echelons of Kerry managers prior to his third-coming was open to interpretation.

There are counties where the man who trained teams to one All-Ireland title is enshrined in legend. O’Connor did three in two stints but in hindsight, probably didn’t get enough credit for harnessing an immensely talented, but disparate and headstrong, group of players in his first or second coming.

In a county where they have the luxury of being snobbish about the type of All-Irelands they win, victories over Mayo in 2004 and ’06 by eight and 13 points respectively were never going to enshrine O’Connor’s legend, whatever about facing Cork in 2009.

O’Connor was also one of the three Kerry managers in a row who suffered championship defeat to Tyrone, another dark sequence in their recent history, and worst of all, to Dublin in 2011. That result precipitated all the blue and silver that festooned the following decade.

In Kerry, there are two accepted managerial greats; Dr Eamonn O’Sullivan and O’Dwyer. The man who literally wrote book on coaching, ‘The Art and Science of Gaelic Football’, O’Sullivan was brought in as a 28-year old to prepare Kerry for the 1924 All-Ireland final, and came and went over the succeeding decades.

He lost just one decider and won what was, until the 1970s, considered the county’s most famous All-Ireland in 1955, when Kerry beat a Dublin team built on supposedly revolutionary tactics that weren’t to the people of Kerry’s more primal, catch and kick, tastes.

O’Sullivan’s eight titles are striking in that they took place over the span of nearly 40 years and in five different decades: 1924, ‘26, ‘37, ‘46, ‘53, ‘55, ‘59 and ‘62. O’Dwyer’s exploits are rendered all the more remarkable for the short space of time in which they were achieved; 12 years.

For O’Connor to do it in three different reigns – and to win a double of All-Ireland and league titles in his first year of each term – would make him unique among Kerry’s made men.

“Mayo were in this exact same position last year and I had the feeling that Mayo had made a huge breakthrough but they didn’t get over the line in the final,” as he noted last Sunday week. “Getting there isn’t enough.”

Dublin are beaten. But a first All-Ireland in eight years, just a second in 13, is essential for validation.

Achieve that this Sunday and on the pantheon of Kerry managers, O’Connor will have only O’Dwyer and O’Sullivan for company.