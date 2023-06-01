Jack O’Connor makes two changes as Kerry look to bounce back against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Jack O'Connor is hoping that Kerry can bounce back against Cork on Saturday.

Jack O’Connor has resisted the urge to make wholesale changes after his Kerry side were comprehensively dismantled by Mayo in their opening All-Ireland series clash.

The Connacht side inflicted a first championship defeat in Killarney since 1995 on Kerry that day but O’Connor has opted for just two changes for the trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to face Cork on Saturday.

Paul Murphy and Adrian Spillane come into the side in place of Dylan Casey and Tony Brosnan, who drop to the bench. Otherwise it's as you were for the reigning All-Ireland champions with David and Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney making up a potent looking full-forward line.

Kerry have beaten Cork by an aggregate of 34 points in their last two championship meetings but Cork earned a famous win in the rain in 2020 when Mark Keane plundered a late goal.

That win was the Rebels’ first over their rivals since 2012 and ended their longest barren spell against Kerry since going from 1974 to 1983 without a victory.

Meanwhile, with his team already assured of a home quarter-final, Limerick football manager Mark Fitzgerald has made five changes to his side for the Tailteann Cup clash with Wicklow.

Aaron O’Sullivan and Cormac Woulfe get their first championship start while Iain Corbett, Tony McCarthy and Hugh Bourke also come into the starting lineup. Donal O'Sullivan, Mike Donovan, Jim Liston, Paul Maher and Cathal Downes all make way.

Kerry (SFC v Cork): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Limerick (SFC v Wicklow): A O’Sullivan; C Woulfe, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, I Corbett, T McCarthy; C McSweeney, C Fahyl A Enright, B Donovan, C Sheehan; J Naughton, H Bourke, P Nash.