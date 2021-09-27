| 10.3°C Dublin

Jack O’Connor knows that Kerry are not far away from Sam Maguire

Pat Spillane

Close

So Jack is back. Jack O’Connor will be appointed manager of the Kerry senior football team for the third time, and I have no problem with that.

He will have to be ratified at a County Board meeting in seven days time. But that’s only a formality.

If the Kerry club delegates refuse to anoint him, the entire Kerry Officer Board would have to resign and that would leave Kerry football in turmoil. That’s not going to happen – it’s Jack’s job.

