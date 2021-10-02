Jack O’Connor knows exactly where the blame will be placed if Kerry fall short next year

Jack O’Connor hopes that third time is just as lucky as the other two as he takes charge in Kerry again. He won’t be playing golf in any invitational tournaments in Kildare for a while after departing with indecent haste, having agreed to stay another year in the midlands. The road to hell is paved with good intentions but could anyone blame him for wanting back to his own? Jack, like Oscar Wilde, could resist anything but temptation and the Kerry job is the best or worst gig in town.

Win and it is treated as being expected, lose and all hell breaks loose. Just ask Peter Keane. He could hardly be termed a failure but anything less than Sam is looked on as such in Kerry. Especially as there were underage All-Ireland winners falling out of trees in every parish and town. What could go wrong?

Well, quite a lot really. The step up is massive and few underage talents make it. Kerry have a few outstanding players but no more than that. The task Jack O’Connor faces is to make the existing players better as nobody is suggesting that the talent pool outside this year`s squad is very deep.

The man above fell three times, Jack has stumbled briefly with Kerry in a past life and now looks to right that perceived wrong. That, of course, would be to beat Tyrone on the way to an All-Ireland title. If it was in the final that would be the bonus.

In the past county team managers were either teachers or priests. Most of the former group don’t have the time or the inclination and there are none of the latter group left. So management now suits someone with plenty of time, preferably a retired or self-made man who does not need to work much. Strange then that the GAA is not a country for old men. Compare that to managers of American football teams or other sports in the land of the free and there is a big age imbalance. They value experience of life as well as sport. Of course most of those in the GAA who could manage don’t want it so it is left to the rest.

These days a county team manager would need to run an employment agency before taking up a role. His backroom team will include many paid positions — like trainers, physios, doctors, nutritionists, psychologists, masseurs, S&C experts, lifestyle advisers . . . the list is almost endless as the Dubs at their height can testify to. Another bus is needed for the entourage. I wonder who decided who travelled on which bus?

So the GAA is an industry. There are many small businesses making nice profits who employ less than what is involved in a county set-up. Budgets are a moveable feast and there is pure waste in a lot of places. There is no chance of success of any kind for the vast majority in the championship so many young, progressive managers get a free ride with some lower-ranked counties. It’s a good learning experience, with a little dosh and a chance to test the water and see if they can swim with the sharks.

Yet in reality a lot of these counties are putting the cart before the horse. Throwing money at a senior county team without building the foundation is the same as burying the money in a bog. It just sinks. A bottom-up approach is needed. County board chairmen usually want success of any kind on their watch so long term planning means next year.

That process of sane management is being muddied more and more by social media. That venom was once again on display in Mayo after the final, Kerry seem to have less public bile on view. Yet there is something wrong with a society which allows people abuse others with such ugliness without having to openly display their name.

If all users of social media had to publish their name and address it would tidy things up for the better — not just for sport but all public discourse. That change can only take place at Government level and it is amazing that although there is the occasional outcry, that such tolerance exists of the cowards who abuse online. We seem to have become accepting of such low standards. Continuous and constant prosecutions is the only answer.

If Jack O’Connor has jumped back on the merry-go-round the club scene will be in full swing again in a couple of months. Anyone who does not win their championship will have a close look at the role of the manager. I am quivering in my boots. Well not really.

I always tell the lads at club level to tell me when they are fed up and I would leave without any row. It is a healthy outlook.

Covid did put manners on a lot of clubs too in terms of big spends. Without any income many clubs went back to their own and in the vast majority of cases it probably made no difference. There is only one winner at every grade, it does not mean the rest are losers. For some clubs where battling against the tide of falling numbers is their biggest enemy, taking part is a major achievement.

In Kerry there are bigger considerations. Jack O’Connor knows them and eight years without an All-Ireland is like Moses searching in the desert for a drink of water. In reality Kerry have only to beat three or four teams, Tyrone, Dublin, Mayo, maybe Donegal, the list is fairly short. To do this he badly needs two good backs who know how to mark not just look good on the ball, he certainly needs a midfielder and a dog in the forwards to take a bit of heat off David Clifford.

It is not an impossible task by any means, in fact it is quite likely to happen. However, Jack O’Connor will serve under plenty of pressure knowing full well that if Kerry don’t win next year, at least part if not all of it will be the manager’s fault. That part is never mentioned at the interview. It is in the fine print but all applicants knows it is there.