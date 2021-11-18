Jack O’Connor heading back to Kildare for his first clash as Kerry boss

Jack O'Connor's first competitive assignment as Kerry football manager will take him back to Kildare on the opening weekend of the Allianz Football league.

O'Connor left Kildare after two years in charge last September and within weeks was installed as Kerry manager for a third time.

But he'll be back up to Newbridge for a 1.45 throw in on Sunday January 30 as the 2022 competition gets underway.

The GAA has distributed a draft list of fixtures to counties for consideration before they are officially signed off.

All-Ireland football champions Tyrone will open their Allianz Football league campaign against Monaghan, a game provisionally fixed for Saturday, January 29.

That game, fixed for Healy Park, could however be moved to a late Sunday afternoon throw in to facilitate TV coverage as Armagh's home game with Dublin is the likely live RTE broadcast on Saturday, January 29.

Mayo will host Donegal in their opening Division One match but with MacHale Park in Castlebar out of bounds because of remedial and development work, a venue for that game has yet to be tied down.

Markievicz Park in Sligo is a likely alternative with Mayo's two other 'home' games against Armagh and Kildare also requiring venues with Pairc Sean MacDiarmaida an alternative there with Leitrim away on those afternoons.

The Allianz hurling league will start the following weekend with All-Ireland champions Limerick travelling to Wexford for their opening Division One game on Sunday, February 6.

Cork and Clare will meet in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the Saturday night with Galway facing Offaly, Dublin playing Waterford, Laois hosting Tipperary and Kilkenny welcoming Antrim that weekend.