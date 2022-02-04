Jack O’Connor goes with all-new midfield for Kerry showdown with Dublin

JACK O’CONNOR has plumped for an entirely new midfield as Kerry prepare to host Dublin in Saturday night’s mouth-watering Allianz Football League showdown.

The veteran boss, returning for his third stint in the Kerry hotseat, has reacted to last weekend’s deflating second half against Kildare by making three changes, one enforced.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry are both restored to the engine-room, having seen their dreams of All-Ireland intermediate club glory go up in smoke last weekend when Na Gaeil lost to Steelstown Brian Ógs of Derry at the semi-final stage.

Curiously, the two midfielders for that deadlocked opener in Newbridge – Adrian Spillane and Seán O’Shea – retain their starting berths but both revert to the half-forward line.

With Spillane on the wing and O’Shea restored to his more familiar role on the ‘40’, Micheál Burns and Killian Spillane drop to the bench while All-Star Paudie Clifford switches from centre-forward to the corner.

O’Connor’s hand appears to have been forced with his third switch as wing-back Brian Ó Beaglaíoch takes over from Gavin White, who is not listed among the subs. White had provided a goal assist for Killian Spillane against Kildare before succumbing to injury and being replaced by Ó Beaglaíoch.

Meanwhile, Mattie Kenny has kept change to a minimum for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League opener against Waterford as Dublin seek to maintain their flying start to the new season.

Fresh from claiming the Walsh Cup last weekend, Kenny makes just one alteration from the team that started against Wexford in Croke Park.

Ronan Hayes is recalled at full-forward for Dublin’s Parnell Park date with the Deise, displacing Aidan Mellett. Hayes, who has become a target man mainstay under Kenny, bagged a goal off the bench in that Walsh Cup decider.

KERRY (SF v Dublin) – S Murphy; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, S O’Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S Ryan, K Spillane, M Burns, G Crowley, T Brosnan, G O’Sullivan, J Savage, D Casey, S O’Brien, G Horan, D Roche.

DUBLIN (SH v Waterford) – S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, C Currie.

KERRY (SH v Westmeath) – M Stackpoole; S Weir, F Mackessy, E Leen; E Ross, C O’Keeffe, C Walsh; M Leane, S Conway; S Nolan, M Boyle, C Harty; G Dooley, P Ahern, M Heffernan.

OFFALY (SF v Derry) – P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; L Pearson, J Moloney, C Doyle; J Hayes, D Dempsey; B Carroll, A Sullivan, D Hyland; B Allen, J Bryant, R McNamee.