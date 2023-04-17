| 14°C Dublin

Jack O’Connor delivers injury update ahead of Kerry’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipp

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor revealed that he has 14 of the 15 that started last year’s All-Ireland final available for selection for this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary.

The only absentee is from the victorious side last September is David Moran who has retired. 

