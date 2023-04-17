Jack O’Connor delivers injury update ahead of Kerry’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipp

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor revealed that he has 14 of the 15 that started last year’s All-Ireland final available for selection for this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary.

The only absentee is from the victorious side last September is David Moran who has retired.

“Out of the entire panel the only fellas we don’t have at the minute who aren’t fully fit are Jack O’Shea, who picked up a bit of a calf strain a few weeks ago, and Dan O’Donoghue, who injured an ankle in a club game. The rest of them are playing ball. “

When asked why Stephen O’Brien missed the league, he explained: “Well Stephen was late coming back. He had trouble with a bothersome knee and it took a good while for that to settle down. He had to give it time. And Brian [Ó Beaglaoich] injured a hamstring out here in a club final against Rathmore and that kept him out for a while and when he came back he injured a calf, which was troublesome enough.

“It’s the usual one when you’re coming back from one injury sometimes you push it a bit and you get another injury. They were just niggly, troublesome injuries that took longer to come around than they thought they would.”

But the news on Stefan Okunbor and Darragh Roche is not good.

“They both got injured in the Tyrone game. We had a bad game in Tyrone where we lost two men. Stefan [Okunbor] pulled a hamstring very badly, and it required surgery. It wasn’t the old dreaded one where it came off the bone like Tommy Walsh long ago, but it was serious enough that it required a bit of surgery, so he was in a brace there for a few weeks after that.

"And Darragh Roche fractured a thumb, which needed an operation and pins, which again is troublesome as it requires time. It’s hard to put a figure, but I would think that Stefan would be lucky if he sees club action this year, and Darragh Roche I couldn’t tell you, because the thumb is fairly important in football.”