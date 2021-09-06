Jack O’Connor back in Kerry frame after stepping down as Kildare football manager

Jack O'Connor has stepped down from his role as manager of Kildare senior footballers

Kildare GAA has this morning confirmed his departure with his availability now putting him in the frame for a potential vacancy in his native Kerry if Peter Keane does not want or is not granted an extension to his three-year term that has now expired.

Keane and the Kerry county board are due to have talks imminently about his future, it is understood.

O'Connor had intended to remain on as Kildare manager and was in discussions about bringing in a new coach.

Kildare acknowledged that he was at "an advanced stage of planning for 2022" when it was decided to change course.

O'Connor made his desire for the Kerry job clear on Monday last when he told the 'Irish Examiner' GAA podcast how attractive he still felt it was, comparing it to Manchester United.

Those remarks did not go down well in Kildare with many of the view that he was not committed enough to a position he has held for the last two years.

"Jack had previously indicated that the personal impact of the commute from South Kerry was taking its toll but that the desire was to continue in the role and build on the progress achieved over the previous couple of years," a Kildare statement said.

For his part O'Connor said it had been a "very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks."

"A round journey of over eight hours from St Finan's Bay to Newbridge takes its toll and I feel this was unsustainable for the coming season," he added.

Kildare had already begun planning for Jack's succession last week with a number of potential candidates approached.

Tom Cribbin, who has been a selector with O'Connor during the last two years, is thought to be prominent in the thoughts of county board officers for a future role.

But the county's Leinster title-winning captain Glen Ryan, who has been overlooked in recent years, and Davy Burke, manager of the 2018 All-Ireland winning U-20 team, could also be strong candidates.

Whether they would work with Cribbin as part of a new management team remains to be seen.

The focus will now turn to Kerry and the prospect of O'Connor taking charge for a third term, having managed them to All-Ireland titles in 2004, 2006 and 2009 before stepping away in 2012.

Since then he has overseen the first two of the five successive All-Ireland minor titles in 2014 and 2015 and would have strong familiarity with many of the current players.

Keane has not indicated what his intentions are but with his time up and O'Connor now available it may accelerate the decision.