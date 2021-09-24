Jack O'Connor is back in charge of the Kerry senior football team for the third time.

O'Connor is the choice of the five-man selection committee put in place to find the next manager after Peter Keane's three-year term expired when they lost to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

A Kerry county board executive has been called this evening to approve the recommendation and it is expected to be announced imminently.

A competitive process over the last 12 days has resulted in the Kingdom returning to tried and trusted ways with a manager who has delivered All-Ireland titles in his first year on both occasions he has been there before, 2004 and 2009.

He will be joined on his management team by locals Micheal Quirke, who managed Laois for the last two years, and Diarmuid Murphy, who was with Eamonn Fitzmaurice for four years between 2013 and 2016.

Former Tyrone trainer Paddy Tally, who has since gone on to coach and manage Down and coach Galway, is also expected to be on board in a coaching role in the coming weeks.

The future presence of the Tyrone man - Tally is based in Galbally - will be seen as ironic given Kerry's difficulties with the county in the last two decades, most recently last month's All-Ireland semi-final - but O'Connor has clearly sought something different in his recruitment of tally.

He won't be the first 'outsider' to be part of a Kerry senior backroom team - Cian O'Neill was with Fitzmaurice for three years as a coach/selector and helped to win Kerry's last All-Ireland title in that time.

O'Connor managed Kerry initially for three years, 2004 to 2006, winning All-Ireland titles in the first and last years. He returned to win another in 2009 but was gone by 2012 as the team of the noughties began to fragment.

He took over as minor manager and won All-Ireland titles in 2014 and 2015 before graduating to U-21 manager for four years. But no All-Ireland followed at that level and in the meantime he was overlooked for the senior job when Fitzmaurice stepped down in 2018, Keane being preferred.

Keane is understood to have sought an extension from the board and was not willing to change his backroom team. He is considered to have some dressing-room support to stay on.

A management team headed by former 1997 All-Ireland winning defender Stephen Stack and Mickey Ned O'Sullivan, as manager and assistant manager respectively, Donie Buckley and All-Ireland winning captains Dara O Cinneide and Seamus Moynihan on board as coaches were also in the frame and met the committee on Wednesday night.

O'Connor stepped down as Kildare manager almost three weeks ago, despite being at an advanced stage of planning for 2022 and his availability has paved the way for a 'third coming,' a rarity in inter-county management.