Jack O’Connor and ‘Banty’ McEnaney: Two veterans still battling to stay ahead of the curve

It tells you how far back Jack O’Connor and Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney first crossed competitive paths that the subsequent disciplinary case arising from the game was conducted by the now long defunct Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC).

March, 2006 in Scotstown and a spiky Sunday afternoon. Colm Cooper kicks the winning score from a free won by Declan O’Sullivan.

That was the start of the row.

For most, O’Sullivan’s reaction to the foul on him was probably sufficiently petulant to warrant Kerry losing their free.

But the call stood and referee Cormac Reilly was heckled, booed and generally scorned from a height as he left the pitch, at which point he took a detour and entered the Monaghan dressing-room.

One of his umpires had been knocked to the ground and required medical attention.

A Monaghan selector was subsequently recommended for, and accepted, a 24-week ban by the CDC.

But ‘Banty’ was incensed.

“I felt there should have been a hop ball, but I have enough things to be worrying about myself to be worrying about the problems the referee has,” he said. “That’s football. That’s life.”

Sixteen years later, they’ll meet again in Monaghan on Sunday, albeit 30 miles South in Inniskeen.

Back in charge of their home counties – O’Connor for a third spin in the Kerry bib, McEnaney in the third season of his second.

Still among the smarter managerial whips in the land. Still cutting it at the sharp edge of Division 1.

O’Connor is 61 now. McEnaney is 53.

They are old neither by age nor inter-county managerial terms – Mickey Harte is a full decade older than O’Connor.

But 16 years on from that meeting in Scotstown, they’ve nonetheless maintained a brisk pace on the shoulder of a game whose evolution has accelerated at warp speed.

They are in a bracket of managers who seemingly never go off.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and selector Johnny Culloty before the 2006 Allianz FL Division 1A clash against Monaghan at St Mary's Park, Scotstown. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mickey Moran is 70. John Maughan is 60 this year. Colm Collins is 61 in June. Yet none seem to have a sell-by date.

Whether it’s an inherent football wisdom that prevails over all trends, or simply a capacity to manage a large co-op of people efficiently, is open to interpretation.

But to this end, O’Connor and

McEnaney share a trait: neither is shy about immersing themselves in the necessary expertise to stay with the tactical and coaching curves.

When O’Connor revealed he had met an unnamed Ulster coaching guru in late 2005 to unlock the secrets of how Tyrone and Armagh seemed to be redefining the tackle in Gaelic football, he admitted it was “almost a betrayal of my Kerry blood, to be asking how they do things up north,” but he did it anyway.

That was more than a decade-and-a-half before he was forced, at his latest Kerry unveiling last year, to promise to maintain their treasured values after it was revealed that Paddy Tally was part of his backroom team.

The former Down manager had been part of Kevin Walsh’s Galway management ticket during a period when their style of play won few marks for artistic merit.

Jack O'Connor

“I was involved in the Kerry Techs in 1992 and ’93. So look, what kind of football do you think those teams played, starting then and all the way up?” O’Connor stressed.

“So, I’m hardly going to change at this hour of my life and go all defensive. Listen, sure, of course, that narrative will be out there. I’m managing the team.

“My old friend Johnny Culloty said to me one time, he said, ‘Jack, it’s not enough just to win in Kerry, you’ve to win with a bit of style’. That’ll be our intention.”

Similarly, McEnaney, has stayed ahead of the setting sun by surrounding himself with smart, high-spec coaching types.

If anything, to an even greater degree.

In 2019, when his second term was announced, McEnaney’s backroom team was revealed as containing the much-travelled and much-sought after, Donie Buckley, plus Peter Donnelly, Conor Laverty and David McCague.

Ray Boyne, the performance analyst involved with several Dublin All-Ireland wins and Tipperary hurlers’ in 2019, was also listed as part of the ensemble on a county board statement, although nothing ultimately came of that link.

Then, not content with Rory Beggan having won an All-Star in his first year, McEnaney brought in retired Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers as goalkeeping coach for his second.

“When I retired, Banty was on to me within the 24 hours, just asking me would I come up,” Rogers explained.

“I’d been up with Banty before, when he was with Meath for a short period, so I would have known him from then, and he was keen to get me back involved with Monaghan. Banty’s a persuasive man.”

For year three, with Laverty back in Down as their under-21 manager, Banty managed to persuade Liam Sheedy to come all the way from Portroe to act as Monaghan’s performance coach.

Vice-chairman of Teneo Ireland and head of their performance business unit, Sheedy is also the chairman of Sport Ireland’s high-performance committee and had just put down three tough Covid-hit years with Tipp.

All told, he could probably have done with the bit of spare time.

But McEnaney, as he has all through his managerial career, managed to get his man.

In fact, McEnaney once had Jack O’Connor in to speak to the Monaghan squad.

That was in 2007, just after Monaghan had lost the Ulster final to Tyrone, and O’Connor’s advice to the management team was to insulate the players as quickly as possible from public negativity.

As it happened, they played Kerry, then managed by Pat O’Shea, in the All-Ireland quarter-final and came within a point of recording a famous championship victory that day.

Sixteen years on and the game may have changed in ways none of them could have anticipated then, but both men remain just as relevant.