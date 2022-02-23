| 4.4°C Dublin

Jack O’Connor and ‘Banty’ McEnaney: Two veterans still battling to stay ahead of the curve

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor, centre, before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor, centre, before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It tells you how far back Jack O’Connor and Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney first crossed competitive paths that the subsequent disciplinary case arising from the game was conducted by the now long defunct Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC).

March, 2006 in Scotstown and a spiky Sunday afternoon. Colm Cooper kicks the winning score from a free won by Declan O’Sullivan.

