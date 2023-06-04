Jack McCarron the star man as Monaghan pull clear of Clare

Monaghan 1-23 Clare 1-18

Monaghan guaranteed their progress to the All-Ireland knockout stages, with a game to go, on a sun-kissed day dominated by the genius of Jack McCarron.

McCarron finished with 0-9, eight of his points coming from open play. On days like this, he is unstoppable.

Vinny Corey’s men survived a slow start and the concession of a third-quarter goal that briefly restored the lead for Clare to eventually prevail by five points in Clones.

They were still hanging on nervously to a two-point lead before a magnificent pitch-length move ended in 69th minute goal that made the two points safe.

Gary Mohan’s pinpoint long delivery from inside his half landed straight into the chest of the outrushing Conor McManus, and the move culminated in Micheál Bannigan releasing Conor McCarthy bursting through at full speed.

The wing-back’s bullet finish zipped to the right corner of the Clare net, bringing McCarthy’s haul to an eye-catching 1-2. But even he had to play second fiddle to McCarron.

These counties had never previously met in senior championship combat, fuelling the novelty factor. The preconception was that Monaghan would arrive in St Tiernach’s Park with more of a pep in their step after their commendable draw with Derry, whereas Clare had suffered a damaging second half fadeout when losing at home to Donegal – and then lost injured skipper Eoin Cleary before throw-in.

So much for presumption. The Monaghan defence was surprisingly loose during the first quarter and the visitors, backed by a fresh breeze, took full advantage as they constructed a 0-7 to 0-3 lead inside 16 minutes.

Curiously, by that juncture, the only Monaghan scorers were all defenders – Karl O’Connell (continuing his age-defying brilliance this season), Conor McCarthy and Ryan O’Toole.

Trouble was at the far end, where Darragh Bohannon, Cathal O’Connor, Mark McInerney, Keelan Sexton and Emmet McMahon all took it in turns to keep the scoreboard ticking over at a brisk pace.

Gradually, though, Monaghan’s defence tightened up its act while Jack McCarron’s influence grew ever more pronounced. The mercurial attacker had already delivered a sublime crossfield assist for O’Toole’s point; now he got in on the scoring act with three eye-catching scores from play, one off his weaker right and two off his left.

When Karl Gallagher got out in front of his man to accept Shane Carey’s foot pass and score on the turn, the hosts led for the first time – 0-9 to 0-8 – in the 31st minute.

Clare responded with a brace from a McMahon free and Sexton before McCarthy almost squeezed home a goal at the other end. However, Stephen Ryan scrambled to save at the expense of a ‘45’ that his opposite number, Rory Beggan, nailed to leave the sides deadlocked at the break, 0-10 apiece.

Now backed by the elements, the home team had edged two points clear before they were rocked by a 44th minute goal. The centre of their defence was badly exposed as Daniel Walsh and Ciarán Russell combined to release Aaron Griffin; he failed to find the net at the first attempt but Bohannon was on hand to bundle the loose ball over the line.

Monaghan’s response was impressive – two quick points from Bannigan and Stephen O’Hanlon to restore the lead, but Clare kept snapping at their heels, three times drawing level, before McCarthy’s game-clinching goal.

SCORERS – Monaghan: J McCarron 0-9 (1f), C McCarthy 1-2, M Bannigan 0-3 (1f), K O’Connell, C McManus (1f) 0-2 each, R O’Toole, K Gallagher, R Beggan (‘45’), S O’Hanlon, G Mohan 0-1 each.

Clare: E McMahon 0-6 (5f), C O’Connor 0-4, D Bohannon 1-1, K Sexton 0-3 (1f), M McInerney (1f), J Malone 0-2 each.

MONAGHAN - R Beggan; R O’Toole, R Wylie, K Duffy; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; G Mohan, K Lavelle; S Carey, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; S O’Hanlon, J McCarron, K Gallagher.

Subs: D Hughes for Wylie (42), C McManus for Carey (45), K Hughes for Gallagher (65), C Lennon for Lavelle (71), D McElearney for McAnespie (73).

CLARE – S Ryan; R Lanigan, C Brennan, M Doherty; C Russell, P Lillis, C Rouine; C O’Connor, D Bohannon; D Walsh, E McMahon, J Malone; M McInerney, P Collins, K Sexton.

Subs: A Griffin for Collins (inj 37), A Sweeney for Brennan (51), D O’Neill for Bohannon (56), S Griffin for McInerney (62), B McNamara for Walsh (72).

REF – N Cullen (Fermanagh)