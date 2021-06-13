Jack McCarron relegates Galway with last kick of extra time as Monaghan survive in Division One

Kieran Hughes of Monaghan in action against Jack Glynn of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation play-off match at St. Tiernachs Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Division One football clearly means a lot to Monaghan and some of their ageless warriors, who were central to the drama that unfolded in Clones as they preserved their status at Galway's expense.

Jack McCarron kicked the winner with the last kick, three minutes into added time at the end of the second period of extra-time after Galway's Matthew Tierney looked to have forced a shoot-out with a point from a mark at the other end just seconds earlier.

But Monaghan were patient, just as they had been at the end of normal time when McCarron, an early substitute after Andrew Woods had limped out, nervelessly stepped up.

It was quite a day for the Currin man, who landed some spectacular scores on his introduction.

Monaghan have been a Division One side for longer than any other teams with the exception of Kerry and Dublin and it was something they were clearly keen to preserve. But Galway will have big regrets that they didn't kill the game much earlier.

The finish to normal time was was even more dramatic. Monaghan were trailing by five points, 2-12 to 0-13, when Dessie Ward, who had been sinbinned earlier, popped over a second point and then added a third early in added time after Paul Conroy had been black carded to leave Monaghan chasing a goal.

And they got it when yet another patient move engineered Niall Kearns along the end line and his deft pass across the goalmouth got Darren Hughes into position. Galway should have defended it better, however, and Hughes was allowed too much room to turn and squeeze his shot past Connor Gleeson.

There was still time for more. A block on a Tomo Culhane shot at the other end presented Galway with a 45 and Matthew Tierney duly obliged with the five minutes of added time up.

Monaghan attacked one more time and it was a knife edge for the home side knowing that one slip and it was all over, but they eventually got it to the one man they would want in that situation and Conor McManus, quiet for much of the game by his standards, struck to leave it 1-16 to Galway's 2-13.

Galway really should have wrapped it up in the second half. From a free, awarded after Niall Kearns didn't call for a mark and was deemed to have overcarried by referee David Gough, Tierney spotted Rory Beggan off his line and had a go from 40 metres, hitting the crossbar above the empty goalmouth in the 39th minute.

By then Darren Hughes, just two minutes on the field, had been black carded and was still off the field when Sean Kelly sliced through the Monaghan defence, exchanging with Liam Silke before putting in Johnny Heaney. But Heaney, a regular Galway scorer, made a poor connection from very close range and the chance was lost.

Even after that Galway will regret not capitalising, especially when Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty spurned good chances near the end.

Monaghan may have had slightly more possession in the opening half but Galway made the more incisive interventions.

Having trailed by 0-3 to 0-1 early on they got it back to level and then struck for their first goal when Paul Conroy, the architect of so much, put Matthew Tierney away and as he took himself around Ryan Wylie along the end line he was able to thread a pass through to Paul Kelly from a tight angle, allowing the Moycullen man to steady and finish.

Shane Walsh had opened the scoring for Galway after just seven seconds but he was held well in check by Ward, as Monaghan deployed his pace to shadow the most obvious dangerman.

Among McCarron's early scores was a sideline after Conroy had done so well to block a McCarron shot as half-time approached.

That gave Monaghan parity again, 1-5 to 0-8, but Finnerty finished the half with a flourish, converting a mark supplied by Conroy and then slotting a goal after a deft pass in behind from Kieran Molloy, either side of a trademark Conor McManus point.

Scorers - Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7 (2fs, 1 sl), C McManus 0-4 (2fs), D Hughes 1-1, D Ward 0-3, R McAnespie 0-2, R Beggan (f), K O'Connell, S Carey, K Duffy all 0-1 each.

Galway: S Walsh 0-7 (6fs) R Finnerty 1-3 (0-1m) P Kelly 1-1, M Tierney 0-2 (1 45, 1m), K Molloy, E Brannigan, C Sweeney, J Duane all 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Glynn; K Molloy, D McHugh, L Silke; P Conroy, M Tierney; E Brannigan, P Cooke, F O Laoi; R Finnerty, S Walsh, P Kelly.

Subs: J Heaney for Brannigan (31), J Duane for Glynn (h-t), C Sweeney for Molloy (51), D Conneely for P Kelly (51), A Mulligan for Lavelle (51), G O'Donnell for O Laoi (63), M O Bairead for Walsh (68) T Culhane for Finnerty (68), S Walsh for Culhane (e-t) R Finnerty for Heaney (e-t), K Molloy for Silke (83), O Laoi for Cooke (88), T Culhane for Finnerty (88)

Monaghan: R Beggan; C Boyle, D Ward, R Wylie; K McMenamin, K Duffy, K O'Connell; N Kearns, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, C McCarthy, R McAnespie; A Woods, M Bannigan, C McManus.

Subs: J McCarron for Woods (11), D Hughes for Bannigan (h-t), F Kelly for O'Connell (48), G Mohan for O'Hanlon (66), S Hanratty for Wylie (66), S Carey for McCarthy (e-t), B McBennett for Kearns ((e-t), M Bannigan for McMenamin (e-t), K O'Connell for Boyle (83), C McCarthy for Mohan (85), Wylie for Duffy (89)