Jack McCaffrey’s return is just what the doctor ordered for ailing Dubs

Eamonn Sweeney

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin could be the most important player in this year's championship. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin could be the most important player in this year's championship. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin need emergency resuscitation from Doctor Jack McCaffrey. One exhilarating Páirc Uí Chaoimh moment showed the difference he makes to Dublin.

Holding on to a single-point lead deep into injury-time, the visitors engaged in one of those tediously protracted ‘game management’ bouts of possession football. 

