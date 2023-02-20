Jack McCaffrey’s return is just what the doctor ordered for ailing Dubs

Dublin need emergency resuscitation from Doctor Jack McCaffrey. One exhilarating Páirc Uí Chaoimh moment showed the difference he makes to Dublin.

Holding on to a single-point lead deep into injury-time, the visitors engaged in one of those tediously protracted ‘game management’ bouts of possession football.

For a minute-and-a-half the ball went back and forth and from side to side. Then it came to McCaffrey 50 yards out. The returnee pinned his ears back, went right at the heart of the Cork defence and beat two defenders before popping over what proved to be a game-clinching score. It seemed the quintessential McCaffrey intervention.

Making a first appearance in over three years, he simply carried on from where he’d left off in the days of Dublin invincibility. McCaffrey might turn 30 this year but the blistering pace no opposition has ever been entirely able to cope with is still there.

That’s good news for the game as a whole but it’s a godsend for the Dubs. McCaffrey’s return isn’t a bonus, it’s a necessity. At the moment Dublin look like just another team. The magic and mystique which surrounded the greatest team of all time have largely been dispelled by two misfiring years.

They’d been expected to sweep imperiously through Division 2 and display the fire missing from last year’s disastrous league campaign.

Instead there’s been a single-point win over Kildare and an unconvincing performance against Limerick after which Dessie Farrell admitted: “We looked like a Division 2 team.” Yesterday’s two-point win over Cork would have been a defeat had keeper David O’Hanlon’s fingertips not deflected the magnificent Brian Hurley’s last-second piledriver against the crossbar. Dublin are making heavy weather of the second flight.

You can point at a 100pc record and argue that even at their peak they eked out narrow league wins. But doing just enough to win means one thing when you’re in the top flight and another against more limited opposition. Depending on the width of a crossbar seems a precarious calculation.

The Dubs were so great for so long that no-one would be surprised were they to emulate their predecessors as best-ever, Mick O’Dwyer’s Kerry, and bounce back from a two-year interregnum to regain the crown.

At the moment they’re unconvincing. A certain jaded quality which clung to last year’s league performances is once more apparent. Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny looked shadows of their old selves yesterday, Mick Fitzsimons was run ragged by Hurley; Niall Scully and Cormac Costello were taken off after scoring a point between them.

Victory owed much to the reliable sharpshooting of Dean Rock, a performance by Con O’Callaghan which suggested he’s getting back to his best, a typically efficient cameo by James McCarthy and a fine O’Hanlon display. Stephen Cluxton would have been proud of the match-winning save and also of the one-on-one stop the Na Fianna goalkeeper pulled off from Chris Óg Jones in the 13th minute.

That Cork also saw a first-half Maurice Shanley goal ruled out by a contentious ‘square ball’ call shows how much pressure the Dublin rearguard came under. Yet while the Rebels were creating five clear-cut goal chances, the visitors never threatened in the same way.

Their slow build-up lends Dublin’s game a somewhat dutiful look. It enables them to amass points against inferior opposition but could again fall short at the business end of the season.

Perhaps it’s expecting too much for players with as many miles on the clock as Dublin’s most seasoned campaigners to display the snap and sparkle of old. The problem is that they still rely heavily on those stars as the pipeline of young talent seems to be running dry.

There are bright spots; young defender Daire Newcombe capped a fine performance with two points. But the Dubs are missing someone who can make the kind of electric instant impact of O’Callaghan in his debut season.

The county is paying the price for a relatively fallow spell at underage level. After four All-Ireland U-21 titles between 2010 and 2017, they’ve drawn a blank since.

O’Callaghan came from a minor team whose Leinster title victory in 2014 was a fourth in six years. Last year’s provincial triumph was just a second in eight.

Defeat by Galway in the quarter-finals means it’s over a decade since Dublin won a minor All-Ireland. These things, as Cork and Kilkenny have found in hurling, can catch up on you.

That’s why McCaffrey’s return is crucial. Who better to provide a transfusion of exciting new blood than the GAA’s best-known medic? McCaffrey isn’t a newcomer but he’ll feel like one. His flair, talent and enthusiasm will add a welcome element of the unexpected to a team in danger of growing stale.

​There are plenty of survivors from the all-conquering Jim Gavin era but McCaffrey is the only one who hasn’t been tarnished by the subsequent decline. The presence of this time traveller from the days when Dubs ruled the earth will greatly boost morale.

This Dublin team will hardly recapture the heights attained by the six-in-a-row team. Kerry weren’t the same when they returned from their Séamus Darby and Tadhg Murphy enforced exile. But they were still good enough to add a hat-trick to their earlier four-in-a-row.

Dublin 2023 don’t have be as good as Dublin 2017, they just have to be better than Kerry, Galway, Tyrone and Mayo.

McCaffrey’s return gives them a chance of getting there. He could be the most important player in this year’s championship. Dublin have never needed their finest athlete more than they do now.

He’s just what the doctor ordered.