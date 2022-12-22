| 5.5°C Dublin

Jack McCaffrey’s back in blue as he nears an inter-county return

Dublin fans get an early Christmas present

Christmas came a little bit early for Dublin fans with the sight of Jack McCaffrey back in blue for the first time in almost two years last night.

McCaffrey lined out in the half-back line for Dublin North in the rescheduled Dave Hickey Cup final against Dublin South at DCU Sports Campus.

The five-time All-Ireland winner last played for Dublin on February 29, 2020 in their Allianz League clash with Tyrone, just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. McCaffrey stepped away from Dessie Farrell’s squad before the NFL campaign resumed in October of that year. He also sat out last season’s campaign.

However, in a huge boost to the Dubs’ 2023 ambitions, Farrell confirmed in September that McCaffrey and Paul Mannion would return to the fold. It was a winning return in blue for the 29-year-old with Dublin North prevailing 1-14 to 1-9.

