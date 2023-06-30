Jack McCaffrey back in starting team as Dublin name formidable squad for Mayo clash

Jack McCaffrey has had an injury-hit year with Dublin.

Jack McCaffrey has been named in the Dublin team to face Mayo in Croke Park for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

The 2015 Footballer of the Year hasn’t started a game since the Leinster final, when he came off after 32 minutes and was replaced by Cian Murphy.

He did, however, make an appearance off the bench two weeks ago in Cavan in Dublin’s final round-robin victory over Sligo.

His elevation to Dessie Farrell’s named first 15 comes at the expense of Eoin Murchan, who McCaffrey replaced that day. Murchan, making his own return from long-term injury that day, lined out at corner-back and scored a second-half goal.

Otherwise, it’s ‘as is’ for Farrell. In-form Seán Bugler limped out of that Sligo win with a hamstring injury but has again been listed to start at centre-forward.

Cormac Costello, who missed out completely with an ankle injury last time out, has been named on a bench that also contains experienced blue-chip options like Davy Byrne, Paul Mannion and Dean Rock.

DUBLIN (SF v Mayo): S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J McCarthy, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, B Howard; C Kilkenny, S Bugler, N Scully; P Small, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel. Subs: E Comerford, D Byrne, C Costello, C Dias, T Lahiff, S McMahon, P Mannion, E Murchan, C Murphy, L O’Dell, D Rock.