| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will bring much-needed goal threat for Dubs but returns don’t guarantee success

Stats shows how important dynamic duo are but it’s a different team and equation now under Dessie Farrell

Dublin&rsquo;s Jack McCaffrey celebrates his 19th-minute goal in front of Paul Mannion and Kerry&rsquo;s Paul Murphy during the 2019 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin&rsquo;s Jack McCaffrey celebrates his 19th-minute goal in front of Paul Mannion and Kerry&rsquo;s Paul Murphy during the 2019 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey celebrates his 19th-minute goal in front of Paul Mannion and Kerry’s Paul Murphy during the 2019 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey celebrates his 19th-minute goal in front of Paul Mannion and Kerry’s Paul Murphy during the 2019 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

AT an AFL combine in DCU in 2013, Jack McCaffrey ran 20 metres in 2.8 seconds. The record was 2.78.

Everyone knew McCaffrey was lightning and his clocked time put a definitive measure on it.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy