Jack McCaffrey and James McCarthy return as Dublin survive Cork test to make it three wins from three in Division 2

Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin is tackled by Tom Lahiff of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

Dublin made it three wins from three in Division 2 of the Allianz FL but they were forced to sweat with Brian Hurley forcing a spectacular save from the last chance of the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

Dessie Farrell's Dubs had to dig deep with big hitters James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey called on to steer them home in the second half of a game where both sides finished with 14 men.

Hurley was sensational for the Rebels, a constant thorn in Dublin's side, but David O'Hanlon thwarted him to deflect his late shot onto the post as the visitors survived a stern test on Leeside in front of 10,232.

In their first League meeting since 2016, it was tit-for-tat in the opening exchanges with Cork sharpshooter Hurley making a handful of himself in the full-forward line from the off.

Hurley traded points with Dean Rock (free) before the lively Eoghan McSweeney also got in on the action as the sides swapped the first eight points, 0-4 apiece

The Rebels could have hit the net in the first quarter, though, with Chris Óg Jones denied at close range by a smart save from Dublin goalkeeper O'Hanlon.

Compensation awaited soon after when Mattie Taylor threaded an exquisite pass into Jones before a neat offload played through McSweeney, who hammered the ball to the net in the 22nd minute.

They also had the ball in the onion bag seven minutes later but Maurice Shanley, a Sigerson Cup winner with UCC earlier this week, was adjudged to have been in the square and it was the visitors who finished the half with a flourish.

Farrell's side hit five of the next seven points before the break through defenders Daire Newcombe and Cian Murphy, as well as the attacking trio of Con O'Callaghan, Rock and Cormac Costello, to lead by the minimum, 0-10 to 1-6.

Dublin had the wind at their backs in the closing half and their cause was greatly aided by the dismissal of Cork midfielder Ian Maguire just three minutes after the resumption.

It seemed very harsh from Laois referee Séamus Mulhare with the second yellow coming after a slight pull on Rock's jersey and the Dubs made hay with four points in succession to open up a five-point cushion, 0-14 to 1-6.

They were also reduced to 14 men in the 47th minute, though, when Lee Gannon was handed a second yellow for a challenge on Seán Powter. Having looked dead and buried, Cork sprung to life again.

Hurley was like a man possessed and ended a 19-minute spell without a point for the hosts before adding another from a free. Amazingly, the sides were level in the 54th minute when Taylor sent a rocket to the Dublin net, 0-14 to 2-8.

There were a lot of yellow cards dished out (10 in total as well as the two red cards) in a dramatic finale but late points from McCarthy and McCaffrey keep them top of the pack in Division 2 alongside Ulster kingpins Derry.

Scorers - Dublin: D Rock 0-6 (4f), C O'Callaghan 0-4 (1 mark), D Newcombe 0-2, R McGarry, C Murphy, C Costello, B Fenton, J McCarthy, J McCaffrey 0-1 each. Cork: B Hurley 0-8 (0-3, 1mark), E McSweeney 1-1, M Taylor 1-0, S Sherlock 0-1f.

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; D Newcombe, C Murphy, M Fitzsimons; J Small, L Gannon, T Lahiff; B Fenton, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; C Kilkenny, R McGarry, N Scully; C Costello, D Rock, C O'Callaghan. Subs: J McCarthy for Ó Cofaigh Byrne (44), D Byrne for Scully and C Basquel for McGarry (both 55), J McCaffrey for Murphy (58), L O'Dell for Costello (69).

Cork: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O'Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O'Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O'Driscoll; B Hurley, C Óg Jones, S Sherlock. Subs: R Deane for Sherlock (43), C Corbett for Jones (55)J O'Rourke for McSweeney (61), K O'Hanlon for Powter (63), F Herlihy for O'Driscoll (72).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).