Jack Flynn on fire as Colm O’Rourke’s Royals end 13-year wait for Croke Park silverware

Meath 2-13 Down 0-14

The Meath captain Donal Keogan and team mates celebrate with the cup after the Tailteann Cup Final win over Down at Croke Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Meath collected Croke Park silverware for the first time since Leinster glory in 2010 with a thunderous second-half display, led by man-of-the-match Jack Flynn, seeing Colm O'Rourke's men get their hands on the Tailteann Cup as they turned a potentially disastrous season on its head.

It looked like the wheels may come off the Royal wagon when they were dumped out of the Leinster SFC by Offaly at the end of April - consigning them to the second-tier championship - but they regrouped in sensational fashion.

Having been level at the break (1-3 to 0-6), Flynn was unstoppable in the closing half with the Ratoath powerhouse firing over 0-4 from play while the Royals' victory was underpinned by a teak tough defence which continuously turned over ball after ball and broke Down hearts.

Jack O'Connor was another Meath man in inspired form with the Curraha attacker, who was only introduced in the 47th minute, firing 1-2 with his injury-time goal putting the icing on the cake as they booked their place in the 2024 All-Ireland SFC.

It was a cagey opening with Ceilum Doherty and Matthew Costello exchanging scores at either end but it wasn't long before Conor Laverty's Down put the throttle down and put their stamp on proceedings.

Laverty's Kilcoo clubmate Ryan Johnston fired over a sweet point from distance before his brother Shealan handpassed over from a tight angle after a sweeping team move had Meath in some trouble.

Odhran Murdock kicked a neat score as they opened up a three-point lead, 0-4 to 0-1, but that was quickly eroded in the 15th minute when Meath bagged a fortuitous goal.

Flynn took a shot from distance that seemed to be sailing over before the ball drifted off the right-hand post and came back off the leg of Ronan Jones, seemingly unknown to the Meath midfielder, before rolling into the net.

That seemed to stun the Mourne men as for all their positive play, they had no lead to show from it and Jordan Morris put Meath ahead, 1-2 to 0-4, with a tasty effort off his left peg. Meath's tackling was ferocious as they gobbled up Down time and time again.

Pat Havern and Costello traded frees but things got decidedly scrappy from the 20th minute onwards with a series of glorious opportunities spurned at both ends and Meath didn't raise another flag for the remainder of the half with eight wides to their name.

Doherty was black carded for a pull down in the 30th minute but Down showed no ill effects of the numerical disadvantage with a counter-attack putting Ryan Johnston through on goal before he was excellently denied by Meath goalkeeper Seán Brennan.

Meath had a counter-attack of their own in injury time and it looked like a goal might be on but Aaron Lynch was off target before Liam Kerr blazed over at the other end with a goal at his mercy as the sides went in level, 1-3 to 0-6.

Down goalkeeper Niall Kane strode forward to fire over a free upon the resumption as 14-man Down won the 10-minute period without Doherty by 0-2 to nil and the Kilcoo net minder was at it again just minutes later when stroking over a '45.

Cathal Hickey responded for Meath with a nice point before Jones penetrated the Down defence and levelled affairs with a well-taken score, 1-5 to 0-8.

All of a sudden, Meath were taking the game to Down and O'Connor, only just sprung from the bench, fired over in the 51st minute after a beautiful individual effort.

Their lead was extended to two points, 1-7 to 0-8, when Flynn absolutely thundered into the game and fired over the first of his four second-half points. Havern kept Down in it from placed balls but Meath always had their heads in front in the closing half.

Flynn gave a display for the ages when the need was the greatest with every point followed by a punch of delight but they had to thank Costello for a sensational save in the 67th minute as he denied Down sub Andrew Gilmore on the goal line, 1-11 to 0-11.

Cathal Hickey stretched their lead to four but Down kept them honest in a gripping finale before a breakaway goal from O'Connor in the 76th minute saw jubilant scenes before Meath captain Donal Keogan got just rewards for a stellar career when getting his hands on the Tailteann Cup.

SCORERS:

Meath: J O'Connor 1-2, R Jones 1-1, J Flynn 0-4, M Costello 0-3 (2f), C Hickey 0-2, J Morris 0-1.

Down: P Havern 0-4 (3f), N Kane (1f, 0-1 '45), R Johnston, L Kerr 0-2 each, C Doherty, S Johnston, R Johnston, O Murdock 0-1, A Gilmore 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

MEATH - S Brennan; D Keogan, R Ryan, A O'Neill; C Caulfied, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; C Hickey, J McEntee, J Flynn; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: J O'Connor for Lynch (47), C O'Sullivan for McEntee (53), H O'Higgins for Caulfield (57), D Lenihan for Morris (66), D McGowan for Hickey (69).

DOWN - N Kane; P McCarthy, P Laverty, A Doherty; M Rooney, C Doherty, D Magill; D Guinness, P Havern; E Branagan, L Kerr, R Mason; S Johnston, O Murdock, R Johnston.

Subs: S Annett for Mason (43), D McAleenan for S Johnston (56), A Gilmore for Magill (59), P Branagan for McCarthy (60), R McEvoy for Guinness (63).

REF - N Mooney (Cavan)