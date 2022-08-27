Jack Cooney steps down as Westmeath football manager to take up role with the GAA

JACK COONEY has stepped down as Westmeath senior football manager to take up a new full-time role in Croke Park.

Cooney has spent four years in the Westmeath hotseat, culminating in Tailteann Cup glory last month, and this afternoon’s breaking news has come as a big surprise.

Speculation on a likely successor is sure to feature the names of former All Star duo John Keane and Dessie Dolan, who both joined Cooney’s management team for the 2022 season.

The Coralstown/Kinnegad clubman has been appointed to the role of National Player Development Lead, a position that renders it impossible for him to continue as senior manager of his native county.

Confirming his decision to step down, Cooney revealed that he had invested a lot of time academically in player development and this was now an opportunity for him to work in the area full-time.

The Westmeath county board expressed disappointment at losing their manager but also pride in his Croke Park appointment, while confirming that the search for a successor has already started.

Cooney has been an enduring presence in Westmeath GAA going back well over three decades, having first played senior inter-county football in his teens and continuing in the maroon jersey until 2000.

He duly became a selector under Luke Dempsey, helping Westmeath to embark on an epic ‘back door’ run during the first year of the qualifiers to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final in 2001. Three years later, again serving as a selector under the late Páidí Ó Sé, he had a front row seat as Westmeath claimed their first and only Leinster SFC title.

Cooney previously worked as a Donegal selector/coach under Rory Gallagher and had long been touted as a potential senior manager before his appointment in September 2018, thus becoming the first native to fill the position since the early ‘90s.

His tenure started in a blaze of silverware, as Westmeath won the 2019 O’Byrne Cup and Division 3 title, but they were relegated after last year’s shortened league and failure to secure promotion this year meant that they ended up in the second-tier Tailteann Cup after losing to Kildare in a high-scoring Leinster SFC semi-final.

However, from the outset, Cooney and his players embraced the new competition and it all culminated in a thrilling victory over pre-final favourites Cavan in July.

As a consequence, Westmeath are guaranteed a place in next year’s Sam Maguire round-robin stages, no matter how they perform in the 2023 NFL.

JACK COONEY STATEMENT

“The player development area is one in which I have invested a lot of time academically in the past few years, and this is an opportunity for me to work in the area in a full-time capacity.

“I have had an extremely enjoyable spell involved in inter-county football, commencing as a selector with Westmeath almost 20 years ago, the highlight of that period being the annexing of the first ever Leinster title, under the leadership of the great Páidí Ó Sé.

“In more recent years I was involved with Rory Gallagher in Donegal, and during these periods I learned a lot of what it takes to be successful at the top level. Since becoming manager of my native county, I have worked with a fantastic bunch of players, whose commitment to playing and preparation at this level is second to none; they certainly deserved the success they achieved this year when we overcame Cavan in the first ever Tailteann Cup final.

“I would like to thank each one of them for their support to me. I have also worked with a wonderful group of coaches and selectors, and I thank them for their support. We have a wonderful backroom team, all of whom are totally committed to Westmeath football, and I thank them for their hard work and dedication.

“We have a wonderful band of loyal supporters, and I will never forget the Croke Park support this year and the reception we received from thousands of people in the streets of Mullingar when we brought the Tailteann Cup home.

“The support of the clubs of the county and, of course, the officers of the county and football board, under the leadership of Frank Mescall and Billy Foley, has been outstanding during my tenure; without this great support I would not have been able to carry out my role.

“And finally a thank you to my wife, Elaine, and our family for their unwavering support to me during this period.”

WESTMEATH GAA CHAIRPERSON FRANK MESCALL

“We are extremely disappointed to lose Jack Cooney as county team manager but are very proud of the fact that he is taking up this prestigious role for the GAA at national level.

“Jack’s commitment to Westmeath football has been magnificent throughout his career, from the time he wore the maroon himself, through his period as a selector in the early noughties, and his time as senior manager for the past four years, culminating in our annexing of the Tailteann Cup this year.

“On behalf of all Westmeath Gaels I say Míle Buíochas, Jack, and wish you the very best of good fortune in your new role.

“We have no doubt that given his commitment to Westmeath, Jack’s experience and knowledge will not be lost to us in the county, and we look forward to seeing him undertaking different roles in the future.

“I confirm that the process to find a successor to Jack will commence immediately.”