Jack Bryant goal proves vital as Offaly edge Longford in Division Three clash

Longford still await their first win of this league and remain bottom of the table as Offaly all but secured their Division 3 status with a narrow win at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

The crucial score came in the 55th minute, when Offaly substitute Jack Bryant scored their second goal. Only seconds before that Longford’s Dylan Farrell hit his low effort wide.

Longford kicked 16 wides over the course of the game, compared to Offaly’s five. They went 22 minutes in the second half without a score while Offaly scored 1-4 without reply.

In a tight opening half the sides were level six times and went in at the break deadlocked at 1-9 apiece.

In the fourth minute Bernard Allen capitalised on a slip by Barry O’Farrell to fire to the net. Down the other end a kick-out by Ian Duffy fell nicely for Daniel Mimnagh who scored a fine goal.

The lead changed twice in the closing stages of the first half. A pointed David McGivney free gave Longford the edge approaching half-time but Bernard Allen fired over to level the game evenly poised at the break.

Longford opened up a three-point advantage in the 45th minute but the game changed in a matter of seconds in the 54th minute. Darren Gallagher with a pass to Farrell, he shot low but it went wide.

Offaly broke down the field and the ball ended up in the net through substitute Jack Bryant. Momentum was with the Faithful County and points from Allen and another from sub Cian Farrell put them ahead by four in the 66th minute.

Joseph Hagan cut the deficit to one in the third minute of stoppage time but their comeback came too late.

Scorers – Offaly: B Allen 1-3; J Bryant 1-0; N Dunne 0-3 (1f); A Sullivan, D Hyland (1f) 0-2 each; J Evans, P Cunningham, J McEvoy (m), C Farrell 0-1 each. Longford: D McGivney 0-6 (6f); D Mimnagh 1-0; J Hagan 0-3; D Farrell 0-2; M Quinn, D Reynolds, R Brady, O Kenny, K McGann 0-1 each

Offaly – I Duffy 6; J Evans 6, D Hogan 6, D Dempsey 6; R Egan 6, P Cunningham 6, L Pearson 6; J McEvoy 7, C McNamee 6; N Dunne 7, R McNamee 6, C Donohoe 6; B Allen 8, A Sullivan 8, D Hyland 7. Subs: J Maher 6 for Evans (49), J Bryant 6 for Dunne (49), B Carroll for McEvoy (57), C Farrell for McNamee (65), L Egan for Sullivan (67).

Longford – P Collum 6; P Fox 6, A Farrell 5, B O’Farrell 5; I O’Sullivan 5, M Quinn 6, R Moffett 5; D McGivney 8, D Gallagher 7; J Hagan 7, D Reynolds 6, D Mimnagh 6; R Brady 6, D Farrell 8, R Smyth 5. Subs: O Kenny 6 for Smyth (ht), L Connerton for Brady (56), K McGann for Reynolds (65), F Sheridan for McGivney (67).

Ref – S Lonergan (Tipperary).