'I've the list sent already' - Dessie Farrell says Sam Maguire Cup would be 'a nice Christmas present'

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has revealed that the Sam Maguire Cup would be the perfect "Christmas present" for his team.

Speaking on the RTÉ Morning Ireland show, Farrell spoke of his delight in the fact that an All-Ireland final is taking place at all this year as his Sky Blues prepare to take on Mayo this Saturday.

"It's very unusual to have an All-Ireland final on Christmas week," said the Dublin manager.

"It will be remembered for sure, this particular All-Ireland. I'm just very happy for the players. It's been a tough year for everybody in the country, a very challenging one for the players as well.

"The uncertainty that has gone on all season, the duration of the season, but it's great to have got to this point.

"The games are back on, everyone has been safe. It's been important that people have something to look forward to.

"An All-Ireland final on Saturday, on Christmas week, is something for everyone to look forward to."

When asked by RTÉ reporter Marty Morrissey, what he would like from Santa Claus, Farrell replied coyly: "I've the list sent already."

When Morrissey ventured if the list included "one All-Ireland title", Farrell said: "Yeah, look, I think players from both sides would very much welcome a nice Christmas present this year. That's the beauty of playing an All-Ireland final on Christmas week.

"It'll be a special week for one bunch of players."

