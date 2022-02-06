‘I’ve never seen that in my life’ – Tyrone boss Feargal Logan reacts to five red cards at end of defeat to Armagh

Players from both sides tussle resulting in five red cards issued by referee David Gough during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tyrone had four players red-carded after a fracas in injury-time in this chastening defeat to neighbours Armagh.

There were five points in it when Michael McKernan, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary were sent to the line, along with Armagh’s Greg McCabe, as the clock slipped into the red.

Appeals will be sought from both sides to clear their players for the resumption of the league in a fortnight. Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan – synonymous with testing the GAA rule book down through the years – confirmed Tyrone will appeal.

“I’ve never seen that in my life before, and I’ve been around a lot of football,” said an exasperated Logan afterwards.

“Four men getting straight red cards like that . . . let’s just hope we can get a good look at the video, and things will potentially balance themselves out again. It didn’t seem that one-sided a row to me, but anyway all we can do for the moment is live with it.”

His opposite number Kieran McGeeney gave early indication that Armagh would seek to clear McCabe from the same incident.

“Literally, you see where we stand, we can hardly see the game, never mind that,” he explained.

“Talking to Greg there, he feels hard done by. When you have a bit of a schemozzle like that there, it’s really hard to see. I’m sure everybody’s going to be looking at videos tonight and there’s going to be solicitors all over the place.”

While McGeeney urges Armagh fans not to get carried away – “I’ve been around long enough to know that if you’re smiling in February, you’re not always smiling in August” – the shine will remain on this for a long time for Orchard fanatics.

In front of 14,328 supporters at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh ran through the 2021 All-Ireland champions like they were a club side.

The huge crowd were no doubt encouraged by last week’s five-point victory over Dublin and this was expected to be a more realistic test, coming signposted as it was.

By the half-time break, Tyrone were 2-8 to 0-4 adrift. It could have been an awful lot more as Armagh also created three goal chances that they weren’t able to capitalise upon.

It took seven minutes for the first major to arrive. For this game, McGeeney moved Rian O’Neill to a deeper position. He created the first goal with a ball inside to McCabe and with Liam Rafferty caught under the dropping ball, he made space to dispatch his shot to the net.

Tyrone replied with points from Darragh Canavan and McKernan, but the space afforded to Armagh soon told as they ran in six of the next seven points.

The second goal arrived in first-half injury-time when Connaire Mackin secured possession from an Armagh kick-out. It was worked to the unmarked Tiernan Kelly who drew the defence before slipping to Jason Duffy who skipped around Niall Morgan to plant the ball in the net.

Tyrone managed to narrow the lead to six by the end. But with a raft of suspensions potentially to follow, this was a meltdown from the Red Hands.

Armagh will know some feel they are peaking early. It has happened to other teams in the past but there is no club-only month of April to contend with.

Perhaps if that is the case, their approach may be seen to be ultimately correct.

Scorers – Armagh: R O’Neill 0-4 (2f); J Duffy 1-1; G McCabe 1-0; R Grugan 0-2 (2f); A McKay, J Óg Burns, Ciarán Mackin, T Kelly, J Hall, A Nugent, S Campbell 0-1 each. Tyrone: C McShane 0-7 (7f); M McKernan, P Hampsey, N Donnelly, K McGeary, D Canavan, N Sludden, D McCurry (f) 0-1 each.

Armagh: B Hughes; G McCabe, A McKay, A Forker; Connaire Mackin, N Rowland, J Óg Burns; Ciarán Mackin, S Sheridan; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; A Nugent, R O’Neill, J Duffy. Subs: S Campbell for Kelly (h-t), M Shields for Connaire Mackin (45), N Grimley for Sheridan (temp 50-64), C O’Hanlon for Duffy (63), J Morgan for Rowland (67), N Grimley for Nugent (70).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, P Hampsey, L Rafferty; C Meyler, F Burns, P Harte; N Donnelly, B Kennedy; K McGeary, D Canavan, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, C McShane. Subs: J Munroe for Rafferty (h-t), C Shields for M Donnelly (h-t), P Donaghy for McCurry (47), C McKenna for N Donnelly (52), B McDonnell for Sludden (73).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).