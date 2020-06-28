| 13.4°C Dublin

I’ve missed every facet of the GAA since the shutdown: matches, crowds, craic, highs, lows and the Sunday Game

Pat Spillane

Action from this year's Allianz NFL clash between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Eureka – at long last we have caught sight of light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

Tomorrow the country takes a huge step on the journey back to normality.

A virus which none of us had heard about until a few months ago brought all our lives to a shuddering halt. We learned a lot along the way.