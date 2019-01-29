Former Kerry star Darran O'Sullivan feels the GAA must come down hard on instances of eye gouging in the game and revealed that he has been a victim of it during his playing days.

'I've had it happen to me' - Darran O'Sullivan calls on the GAA to stamp out eye gouging

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are to review footage of an alleged eye gouging incident involving Roscommon's Donie Smith and Mayo’s Keith Higgins during Saturday night’s opening league encounter in Castlebar and may decide to take retrospective action.

Smith's hand appeared to make contact with Higgins' eye area but Roscommon are expected to argue that there was no intent on the part of their player.

Such an offence is not specifically covered in the rulebook and is likely to be considered a Category Three offence that governs behaviour considered dangerous to an opponent. That would merit a proposed minimum one-match ban which would, potentially, force Smith to miss Sunday's visit by Monaghan to Hyde Park.

It is unlikely that the CCCC would consider a Category Four offence for Smith for "inflicting injury recklessly" which would earn him a proposed two-match ban.

O'Sullivan claimed to have been eye gouged in the past and witnessed similar acts on the field of play. He has called on the GAA to come down hard on perpetrators they can prove have been guilty of an infraction.

"I've had it happen to me, I've seen it happen to other players and there's no getting away from it - it's ugly. It's very wrong," the Paddy Power ambassador said.

"You look back at old games, 20/30 years ago, and two fella would stand face to face and give each rap on the jaw, there'd be a red card or two and it would be done and dusted.

"You'd kind of begrudgingly respect that, there was nothing sly or sneaky in it.

"Stuff like eye-gouging and fingers into the mouth must be stamped out.

"It looks awful and the GAA are going to have to be strong on it. I'm sure he's probably regretting it now, but I reckon he's in trouble.

"You don't want to see anyone suspended and missing game time, but when you make an error of judgement like that you have to pay the price. There has to be consequences, otherwise what's to stop someone else doing it."

